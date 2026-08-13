Banking environments are complex, globally distributed, and deeply interdependent. A disruption in one system can cascade across operations, markets, and customer services. Even a single compromised endpoint can trigger a chain reaction.

That was the situation facing a bank in Asia. Hybrid IT architectures, legacy systems, and expanding third-party ecosystems increased the bank’s attack surface. Despite heavy security investments, gaining end-to-end visibility remained difficult. Yet numerous regulatory frameworks demanded far stronger evidence of control, containment, and resilience, such as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Operational Resilience (HKMA OR-2), Monetary Authority of Singapore Technology Risk Management (MAS TRM), and PCI DSS.

“Banks can’t protect what they can’t see,” the bank’s CISO explained. “And we didn’t have a clear picture of our traffic flows.”