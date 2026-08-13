Fertig shares responsibility for website security and performance with two colleagues: Chad Jungers, Senior Manager of Infrastructure and Operations, and Andrew Stobbe, Web Development Manager. Website security is complicated by Bio-Techne’s focus on acquisitions. More than a dozen companies have joined the fold since 2013, and the website security of each company varies greatly.

Bio-Techne began using Akamai’s web application firewall and content delivery network (CDN) before the three IT pros joined the company. It delivers the performance and security the global company needs. “Customers anywhere in the world get a quick response from our website,” Jungers says. “When we acquire a new company, our first step is to get their websites behind Akamai.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, life sciences companies, like many others, saw a rise in attacks from hackers looking to steal intellectual property. Responding to a growing volume of alerts and fine-tuning security rules took time away from the team’s other responsibilities. “I’d get a ding on my phone at 2:00 AM saying, ‘Site is not responding,’” Stobbe says. “We pulled some all-nighters trying to figure out what was happening and how to respond.”