“Our digital offer is expanding rapidly and the organisation is executing digital transformation at scale. This includes launching English language assessment in multiple countries, a new Corporate English Solutions business and our first digital IELTS test to customers in Syria and Tajikistan,” said Andrew Horton, Director of Digital, Technology & Innovation.



As an employee since 2002, Nicol has had a front-row seat to its digital transformation. “Today, all our programmes are either all digital or combine digital and face-to face elements,” she says. Over the 2020–2021 financial year, the British Council saw more than three-quarters of a billion visits from users in more than 200 countries and territories.



Most website visitors live outside of the United Kingdom, and delivering a smooth website experience can be challenging in countries with slow internet speeds. “Consistent and reliable performance is especially important for our commercial programs,” says Konrad Fedorowicz, Global Digital Network Manager at the British Council. “If someone searches for English classes, for example, they probably won’t take a second look at a website that’s slow to open.”



The British Council found its answer to consistent web performance around the world with Akamai’s content delivery network. “The fact that Akamai has a presence nearly everywhere we operate is a big advantage,” Nicol says. In one year, Akamai delivered content to 7 million visitors to the British Council’s Teaching English websites, and 5.6 million prospective international students who visited Study UK websites. “With Akamai, our websites have 99% availability, even in countries without good tech infrastructure,” says Fedorowicz.