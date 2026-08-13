As DEHA enables its clients to shift from traditional organizations to digital enterprises, it calls upon new technologies, including big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing. In some cases, it relies on partnerships to deliver capabilities like cloud computing to its clients.

After working with a cloud provider for some time, DEHA knew it needed a local partner that could better satisfy its requirements. “The provider failed to deliver on core requirements: reliable infrastructure, low latency, and ease of scaling. And when it came to support, the response times were too slow,” DEHA’s IT Manager, Pham Duc Tuan, explained.

Akamai’s partner in Vietnam, Softmaster, recommended Akamai Cloud as the ideal solution for DEHA’s infrastructure needs.