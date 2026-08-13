DEHA Vietnam's consulting and implementation services help clients identify and bridge the gap between where they are now and where they need to be via digital transformation. A team of experts with extensive experience in the technology field enables DEHA to successfully deploy software and digital transformation applications in a variety of fields. To date, its 260+ engineers have helped more than 400 customers worldwide on 1,000+ projects. But when its previous cloud provider couldn’t keep up, DEHA turned to Softmaster, Akamai’s trusted local partner in Vietnam, to make the move to Akamai Cloud.
Enabling digital transformation success
A shift to a more reliable cloud provider
As DEHA enables its clients to shift from traditional organizations to digital enterprises, it calls upon new technologies, including big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing. In some cases, it relies on partnerships to deliver capabilities like cloud computing to its clients.
After working with a cloud provider for some time, DEHA knew it needed a local partner that could better satisfy its requirements. “The provider failed to deliver on core requirements: reliable infrastructure, low latency, and ease of scaling. And when it came to support, the response times were too slow,” DEHA’s IT Manager, Pham Duc Tuan, explained.
Akamai’s partner in Vietnam, Softmaster, recommended Akamai Cloud as the ideal solution for DEHA’s infrastructure needs.
Effortlessly migrating to Akamai Cloud
When DEHA decided to move to Akamai Cloud, Softmaster played an instrumental role in the migration. Its team guided DEHA through the transition process by configuring cloud resources that optimized cost, performance, and security. And by following best practices, Softmaster ensured a smooth, low-risk migration that minimized downtime and disruption.
Unlocking performance and cost savings
The results were immediate. During testing, DEHA saw how well Akamai Cloud handled high loads, delivering consistent, stable performance with seamless scalability. “It became clear we made the right choice,” Tuan said. “Akamai Cloud not only provided superior performance but did so at a fraction of the cost of our previous provider.”
For DEHA’s clients, these changes were game changers. Many reported up to 20% savings in infrastructure costs, enabling them to reinvest those savings into innovation and growth. The improved performance also ensured higher availability and better user experiences across the board.
The power of local expertise
Another key advantage of the Akamai Cloud transition was the ongoing local support DEHA received through Softmaster. From billing to taxes, Softmaster streamlined invoicing and ensured compliance with applicable laws. The clarity and speed of these processes freed DEHA’s team to focus on business operations without getting bogged down by financial logistics.
“This local support was a huge win. We could rely on Softmaster for fast resolutions, ensuring compliance while letting us concentrate on delivering value to our clients,” concluded Tuan.
About DEHA Vietnam
DEHA Vietnam is a leading digital transformation consultancy providing innovative IT solutions to optimize business operations. With a team of over 260 engineers and a track record of delivering 1,000+ projects to more than 400 clients worldwide, DEHA continues to drive breakthroughs in software development and cloud-based solutions.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.