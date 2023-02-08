I am Glen Miner and I work at Digital Extremes, one of the world's top development studios in the interactive entertainment industry.



I have been with the company for more than 20 years, and I continue to wear many hats. Sometimes I'm just the player, enjoying the game so I can advocate for fixes or improvements. Other times I am fighting fires, performing tasks similar to those of a site reliability engineer. Officially, I am a technical director.

Our customers share our passion for games. It makes for an intense environment in which hundreds of thousands of users enjoy playing our games, but become vocal about their frustrations when latency or downtime keeps them from having a top-notch experience. With thousands of other games available to them, it is critical that we keep users happily engaged with ours.

