As the only data security and ransomware prevention solution that guarantees 100% data security and availability, Myota launched its business with on-premises infrastructure. It soon shifted to AWS, but quickly ran into architectural barriers.

Myota’s goal from the start was to reinvent how data infrastructure withstands ransomware, regional outages, and IT failures. Its mission required a cloud partner that didn’t force it to conform to prescriptive design patterns.

“We set out to improve the resilience of cloud data infrastructure, but our early cloud setup didn’t enable that,” said Gabe Gumbs, president and CPO. “We were constrained by design patterns that made it impossible to build the platform we envisioned.”

According to Gumbs, those constraints included not being able to easily extend data across regions or protect data by splitting it across accounts.

The limitations were more than technical. Hiring became harder because engineers needed deep expertise in one specific cloud ecosystem. Myota wanted an open environment that allowed it to diversify both its technology and talent pool.