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Myota Reached Its Resilience Vision with Akamai

Myota escaped cloud constraints and delivered secure, always-available storage on Akamai’s open cloud architecture

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“With Akamai, we gained the flexibility, portability, and freedom to build our platform as we wanted.”

Gabe Gumbs, President and Chief Product Officer, Myota

Delivering uncompromising data resilience and security

Myota, the cyberstorage provider known for its patented Shard & Spread™ technology, needed a cloud partner that supported its vision for uncompromising resilience and Zero Trust data protection. The team struggled with rigid design patterns on its previous cloud provider, limiting its ability to build a fully distributed, ultra-secure storage platform. By moving to Akamai cloud computing services, Myota gained the flexibility, openness, and reliability required to deliver a global, always-available cyberstorage platform while accelerating development velocity.

Breaking free from rigid hyperscaler patterns

As the only data security and ransomware prevention solution that guarantees 100% data security and availability, Myota launched its business with on-premises infrastructure. It soon shifted to AWS, but quickly ran into architectural barriers.

Myota’s goal from the start was to reinvent how data infrastructure withstands ransomware, regional outages, and IT failures. Its mission required a cloud partner that didn’t force it to conform to prescriptive design patterns.

“We set out to improve the resilience of cloud data infrastructure, but our early cloud setup didn’t enable that,” said Gabe Gumbs, president and CPO. “We were constrained by design patterns that made it impossible to build the platform we envisioned.”

According to Gumbs, those constraints included not being able to easily extend data across regions or protect data by splitting it across accounts.

The limitations were more than technical. Hiring became harder because engineers needed deep expertise in one specific cloud ecosystem. Myota wanted an open environment that allowed it to diversify both its technology and talent pool.

Choosing a cloud provider with a shared resilience philosophy

Myota prioritized resilience, openness, and freedom of movement when evaluating new cloud platforms. Gumbs said the team sought a partner aligned with its belief that infrastructure should operate from anywhere, at any time, without failure.

“We are a security-first organization,” Gumbs said. “We wanted a partner who shared our resilience philosophy. We got that with Akamai.”

Myota adopted several Akamai cloud computing services to support its global cyberstorage architecture:

  • LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine: This fully managed Kubernetes service simplifies deploying and managing containerized applications, enabling Myota to orchestrate across distributed nodes in a portable, flexible way.
  • Accelerated Compute: These specialized cloud computing resources designed for demanding tasks deliver the performance Myota needs for intensive cryptographic and storage operations.
  • Object Storage: This globally available, highly durable, and scalable storage for unstructured data provides a foundation for Myota’s Zero Trust cyberstorage platform.

Building a resilient, distributed, secure platform

Implementation on Akamai was smooth and fast. Myota encountered none of the complexity or hidden architectural constraints of hyperscalers.

“Everything just worked,” Gumbs said. “With the other cloud providers, you are forced to work around a lot of undocumented features. Akamai’s open technology worked the same across platforms.”

This consistency allowed Myota to deploy a globally distributed, highly available, secure object storage platform.

Hands-on cloud expertise kept Myota moving fast

Akamai’s support allowed Myota to enhance its platform without slowing deployment or compromising on its core Zero Trust principles. Throughout the migration from AWS to Akamai Cloud, Myota worked closely with Akamai’s engineering team, especially as it built its ultra-secure storage platform on top of Object Storage. “The Akamai team was fabulous,” Gumbs said. “It was responsive, knowledgeable, and met every challenge.”

Gabriel Gumbs

“Akamai enables us to deliver on our promise to customers: Even if a control fails, our service stays up and data stays secure.”

Gabe Gumbs, President and Chief Product Officer, Myota

Delivering immunity from outages and ransomware

With the entire Myota technology stack running on Akamai, the company can deliver its Zero Trust cyberstorage service with confidence. Myota’s Shard & Spread technology, paired with Akamai’s resilient global cloud, enables immunity from downtime, IT failures, and ransomware attacks. 

Myota customers experienced measurable benefits almost immediately. When other storage providers face service disruptions, Myota and its customers remain fully operational.

“When you read about outages across other storage providers, those leveraging the Myota–Akamai platform do not experience them,” Gumbs continued. “Severity 1 issues simply don’t exist.”

Accelerating innovation with open, flexible tooling

In addition to improving resilience, Akamai’s open architecture sped up development. This velocity helps Myota push product innovation faster while maintaining its strict security and resilience standards.

Gumbs estimated at least a threefold improvement in development velocity. “The open tooling allows us to build exactly what we need,” he said. “We aren’t forced to build around rigid architectural constraints.”

Myota plans to continue working to eliminate the headlines of cloud outages and ransomware-related downtime. “Our vision is to make availability challenges a nonissue, whether due to regional outages or ransomware. With Akamai, we can help the world move past the fear of outages,” Gumbs concluded.

Myota is the sole provider of storage-native security that makes infrastructure resilient to both IT and cyber issues. We are a security-first organization.

What we're trying to do is reinvent the way cloud data infrastructure is resilient to cyberattacks. We run a globally distributed, highly available, secure object storage platform. It's essentially a Zero Trust cyber storage platform.

 

And so our entire technology stack runs on the Akamai platform. We build resilience into the data infrastructure, and we needed and wanted to partner with someone who shared that same philosophy, the open philosophy.

You should be able to move your data and your infrastructure anywhere. That data should be resilient. Resiliency means being able to operate it from anywhere at any time at all times. If anything fails, whether it be an IT control or security control, the service should always perform and the data should always be secure.

Partnering with Akamai allowed us the flexibility, the portability, and the freedom to be able to build our platform in such a way.

The primary difference it's made for both our business and our customers is in delivering our primary value proposition, which is immunity from downtime, immunity from IT failures and outages, immunity from ransomware attacks.

For ourselves, we've been able to deliver that to our customers. For our customers, when you read in the news recently about outages across other storage providers, customers that were leveraging the Myota Akamai platform did not experience those outages.

Those types of Sev1 issues simply did not exist with the platform. I really see Akamai and Myota working closely together to deliver more of this highly available, super secure storage to the rest of the world.

Again, the goal is to make those headlines of cloud outages really be a thing of the past.

About Myota

Myota is a leading cyberstorage solution that provides active defense at the storage layer through proven/patented Shard & Spread technology. Myota encrypts each file at the moment it is written and uses cryptographic secret sharing to shard the data, metadata, and encryption keys, spreading the resulting bits of data across multiple storage repositories. Advanced mathematical techniques make it computationally impossible for attackers to reconstitute sharded data, while at the same time allowing data owners to instantly and completely reconstruct their data even if fragments are lost or unavailable. Myota is proven to successfully eliminate data risk and enable instant rewind while cutting storage infrastructure costs by 50%.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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