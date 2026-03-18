Myota is the sole provider of storage-native security that makes infrastructure resilient to both IT and cyber issues. We are a security-first organization.
What we're trying to do is reinvent the way cloud data infrastructure is resilient to cyberattacks. We run a globally distributed, highly available, secure object storage platform. It's essentially a Zero Trust cyber storage platform.
And so our entire technology stack runs on the Akamai platform. We build resilience into the data infrastructure, and we needed and wanted to partner with someone who shared that same philosophy, the open philosophy.
You should be able to move your data and your infrastructure anywhere. That data should be resilient. Resiliency means being able to operate it from anywhere at any time at all times. If anything fails, whether it be an IT control or security control, the service should always perform and the data should always be secure.
Partnering with Akamai allowed us the flexibility, the portability, and the freedom to be able to build our platform in such a way.
The primary difference it's made for both our business and our customers is in delivering our primary value proposition, which is immunity from downtime, immunity from IT failures and outages, immunity from ransomware attacks.
For ourselves, we've been able to deliver that to our customers. For our customers, when you read in the news recently about outages across other storage providers, customers that were leveraging the Myota Akamai platform did not experience those outages.
Those types of Sev1 issues simply did not exist with the platform. I really see Akamai and Myota working closely together to deliver more of this highly available, super secure storage to the rest of the world.
Again, the goal is to make those headlines of cloud outages really be a thing of the past.