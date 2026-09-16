Eighty-six percent encounter major operational challenges serving distributed users from centralized cloud setups due to latency and data transport constraints.
Key takeaways
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Legacy cloud design creates severe scaling bottlenecks.
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Serving distributed users from centralized clouds causes latency and data transport constraints. Adopting a distributed multicloud model resolves this friction by matching compute to data locations.
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Centralized cloud data egress erodes software gross margins.
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Continuous multiturn query streams generate uncacheable outbound traffic. Using alternative cloud platforms with flat-rate transit protects unit economics as query volumes grow.
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Centralized processing causes unacceptable backhaul delays.
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Long-distance data movement degrades user experience. Routing lightweight model inference and prompt preprocessing to localized edge nodes guarantees necessary subsecond latency.
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Distributed environments expand the enterprise attack surface.
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Offloading inference engines to edge locations creates compliance risks. Placing WAF, API protection, and data masking on edge nodes intercepts threats before requests reach core systems.
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Opaque data transfer fees create unbudgeted operational costs.
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Legacy hyperscaler pricing limits financial predictability. Adopting alternative cloud providers offering bundled bandwidth allowances enables cost-effective, sustainable scaling.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Eighty-six percent encounter major operational challenges serving distributed users from centralized cloud setups due to latency and data transport constraints.
Unlike traditional web models serving static cached files, generative AI constantly streams bespoke, uncacheable media and JSON outputs that bypass edge caches and incur egress charges on every byte.
Integrating alternative, workload-specific cloud platforms can reduce bandwidth-related overhead by up to 80%.
Fifty-four percent of IT leaders prefer an even mix of edge and centralized inferencing based on specific workload requirements.
Akamai Cloud charges overage egress rates as low as $0.005 per GB for Object Storage, alongside bundling up to 20 TB of monthly outbound data transfer per instance.