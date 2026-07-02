- Security for humans and AI agents in the browser, on any browser
- Governance for all AI usage, including prompts, responses, and data pastes in real time
- Browser-native DLP that monitors data in motion, without network decryption
- Automatic analysis and blocking of malicious or overprivileged third-party browser plug-ins
- Support for BYOD and third-party contractors with read-only sessions and watermarking
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It provides enterprise browser control and security on any commercial browser.
It secures AI usage by performing shadow AI discovery and applying real-time data security to inputs and file attachments.
No, it uses a frictionless extension to transform any browser into a managed workspace.