AI usage control is a security and governance capability that helps organizations discover, understand, and control how AI is used across the enterprise by governing real-time interactions across users, apps, identities, and environments.
Key takeaways
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Shadow AI creates critical governance visibility gaps.
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Unmanaged AI tools expose firms to data leakage, requiring continuous discovery in order to secure every interaction.
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Static security stacks can’t contain risks from dynamic AI interactions.
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Traditional perimeter defenses miss browser and SaaS activity, making real-time interaction controls essential for your defenses.
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Blanket AI bans drive users to risky unmanaged workarounds.
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Restricting access increases shadow usage, whereas context-aware enforcement enables safe and productive AI adoption.
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Unenforced policies leave enterprises vulnerable to compliance failures.
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Policy documents without technical controls risk audit penalties, requiring automated guardrails at interaction time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
AI usage control is a security and governance capability that helps organizations discover, understand, and control how AI is used across the enterprise by governing real-time interactions across users, apps, identities, and environments.
Gartner defines AI usage control as a foundational component of AI trust, risk, and security management (AI TRiSM) designed to discover AI usage, assess risk dynamically, enforce policy, and detect anomalous behavior.
Traditional security stacks rely on network perimeter paths or post-exposure data inspection, whereas AI interactions frequently bypass network paths and require governance at the real-time point of interaction.
Unmanaged AI usage leads to visibility loss, unenforced policies, identity and context breakdown, undetected prompt manipulation or anomalous behavior, and severe compliance gaps.
Blanket bans do not stop AI usage; instead, they push employees to use personal devices and unmanaged shadow AI tools outside corporate visibility, creating security risks by design.
An effective solution should offer flexible, graduated enforcement controls including allow, monitor, warn, bypass with justification, block, and redact.
Organizations require continuous discovery across browser-based tools, embedded SaaS features, browser extensions, desktop applications, and agentic workflows mapped to both corporate and personal identities.
Akamai Workforce Protector acts as a last-mile AI security platform that controls prompts, agent actions, and data exchange at the exact point of interaction without altering network architecture or disrupting user experience.