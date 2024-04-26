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Abigail Ojeda

Posts by Abigail Ojeda

Think Beyond the Perimeter: Secure Your APIs with East-West Visibility

April 26, 2024Jacob Abrams and Abigail Ojeda

When it comes to east-west network traffic and API use, effective information discovery is a critical building block for visibility, detection, and policy.

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Data Matters — The Value of Visibility in API Security

April 18, 2024Abigail Ojeda

In this blog post, part three of a three-part series, you’ll read about the importance of visibility in detecting and understanding API security threats.

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Data Matters — Is Your API Security Data Rich or Data Poor?

February 12, 2024Abigail Ojeda

Taking a data-rich approach to security is the most effective way to stay a step ahead of today’s quickly evolving API threats.

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Worried About Bot Attacks on B2C APIs? You May Be Missing a Bigger Risk

January 29, 2024Abigail Ojeda

Business-to-business APIs present potentially devastating risks. Learn how to find and protect all your APIs and gain reassurance that your data is safe.

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API Security: Best Practices for API Activity Data Acquisition

January 25, 2024Abigail Ojeda

API data collection is the foundation for API security. Here are our four recommendations for effective API data collection.

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REST API Security Best Practices

November 15, 2023Abigail Ojeda

Discover the top five best practices for REST API security — and another four advanced best practices to provide even more protection.

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Beyond Vulnerabilities: Why API Abuse Is a Critical Challenge

November 15, 2023Abigail Ojeda

Discover three important strategies to defend your organization against the growing threat of API abuse.

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What Does XDR Have to Do with API Security?

November 15, 2023Abigail Ojeda

Learn how to apply extended detection and response (XDR) concepts to your growing set of API security challenges — and boost your API security.

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API Security in a Zero Trust World

November 15, 2023Abigail Ojeda

Learn how to extend your Zero Trust architecture to include APIs — and discover which capabilities will make an immediate impact on your security posture.

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Akamai Named an Overall Leader for API Security

November 08, 2023Abigail Ojeda

KuppingerCole names Akamai an Overall Leader in the API security industry for our suite of solutions.

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Akamai Defends Against the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks

August 16, 2023Abigail Ojeda

Learn how you can protect your organization from the most common API security risks identified by OWASP with Akamai API Security.

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Introducing Malware Protection for Scanning File Uploads

January 31, 2023Abigail Ojeda

With Malware Protection, you can scan once at the edge and prevent malware from draining your time and budget.

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