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When it comes to east-west network traffic and API use, effective information discovery is a critical building block for visibility, detection, and policy.
In this blog post, part three of a three-part series, you’ll read about the importance of visibility in detecting and understanding API security threats.
Taking a data-rich approach to security is the most effective way to stay a step ahead of today’s quickly evolving API threats.
Business-to-business APIs present potentially devastating risks. Learn how to find and protect all your APIs and gain reassurance that your data is safe.
API data collection is the foundation for API security. Here are our four recommendations for effective API data collection.
Discover the top five best practices for REST API security — and another four advanced best practices to provide even more protection.
Discover three important strategies to defend your organization against the growing threat of API abuse.
Learn how to apply extended detection and response (XDR) concepts to your growing set of API security challenges — and boost your API security.
Learn how to extend your Zero Trust architecture to include APIs — and discover which capabilities will make an immediate impact on your security posture.
KuppingerCole names Akamai an Overall Leader in the API security industry for our suite of solutions.
Learn how you can protect your organization from the most common API security risks identified by OWASP with Akamai API Security.
With Malware Protection, you can scan once at the edge and prevent malware from draining your time and budget.