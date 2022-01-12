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Background

Charlie Gero

Vice President CTO Security Technology Group

Charlie Gero is a VP & CTO of the Enterprise Division at Akamai as well as leads the Advanced Projects Group. He currently focuses on bleeding edge research in the areas of security, applied mathematics, cryptography, and distributed algorithms in order to build the next generation of technologies that will protect Akamai's growing customer base. Through his research at Akamai, he has secured nearly 30 patents in cryptography, compression, performant network systems, real time media distribution, and more, and has degrees in both Physics and Computer Science. He has been at Akamai for nearly 15 years, having prior founded a startup and served in key computer science positions in the pharmaceutical and networking industries.

Posts by Charlie Gero

A Log4j Retrospective Part 3: Evolution — Payloads and Attack Diversification

January 12, 2022Charlie Gero

What new Log4j attack vectors is Akamai seeing? Read what Akamai CTO Charlie Gero says about mitigating DNS and other protocols in part 3 of this 4-part series.

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Akamai Blog | A Log4j Retrospective Part 2: Data Exfiltration and Remote Code Execution Exploits

January 10, 2022Charlie Gero

Akamai CTO Charlie Gero shows how the Log4j threat surface could extend to unpatchable embedded and IoT devices.

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Akamai Blog | A Log4j Retrospective Part 1: Vulnerability Background

January 07, 2022Charlie Gero

Learn about the widely used Java-based logging library Log4j and how its vulnerability and other capabilities presented a major opportunity to attackers.

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Authentication: Lessons Learned From Microsoft Exchange And F5 Big-IP Hacks

March 24, 2021Charlie Gero

The past month has been a very dynamic time in the world of security for hackers and threat researchers, but it has been an extended nightmare for CSOs responsible for securing their enterprise networks.

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Akamai + Fingerbank: How an open source community can transform security | Akamai Blog

February 01, 2021Charlie Gero

Isn't it amazing how seemingly simple decisions can have far-reaching effects? When the Inverse team in Montreal took over PacketFence in 2008, it was an open source (OS) solution.

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