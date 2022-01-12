Charlie Gero is a VP & CTO of the Enterprise Division at Akamai as well as leads the Advanced Projects Group. He currently focuses on bleeding edge research in the areas of security, applied mathematics, cryptography, and distributed algorithms in order to build the next generation of technologies that will protect Akamai's growing customer base. Through his research at Akamai, he has secured nearly 30 patents in cryptography, compression, performant network systems, real time media distribution, and more, and has degrees in both Physics and Computer Science. He has been at Akamai for nearly 15 years, having prior founded a startup and served in key computer science positions in the pharmaceutical and networking industries.