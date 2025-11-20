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Learn how bot management is evolving in the age of AI agents, with new authentication standards, monetization models, and ways to manage AI-driven automation.
Learn how agentic AI is transforming how users and automation interact with the web — changing how people shop, search, and consume content.
Learn how to remain cyber resilient and maintain the integrity of data collection with these methods of securing client-side JavaScript.
In the final installment of our three-part web scraping series, we explore protection against botnets and share how Akamai can help
In this blog post, part two of our three-part web scraping series, we examine “good” bots, scalping, business intelligence, and more.
Much of today’s internet traffic is driven by bots and scrapers. Here’s a brief breakdown by industry — who they are, their intent, and more.
Learn about the strategies to defend your organization from account opening abuse in part three of our three-part blog series.
Learn about the tactics that fraudsters use to execute and exploit vulnerabilities in account opening abuse in part two of our three-part blog series.
Account opening abuse is prevalent and is a concern across industries. Learn more about its impact on six industries in part one of our three-part blog series.
Learn how to prepare for your hype event so you ensure your goods are available for your loyal customers … and not bots.
Effectively managing bot traffic requires a combination of strong detection and response strategies. Here, we explore Akamai’s methods for implementing both.