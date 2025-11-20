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David Sénécal

Posts byDavid Sénécal

Bot Management for the Agentic Era

November 20, 2025David Sénécal

Learn how bot management is evolving in the age of AI agents, with new authentication standards, monetization models, and ways to manage AI-driven automation.

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The State of Agentic AI: Disrupting Publishing and Reshaping Ecommerce

October 29, 2025David Sénécal

Learn how agentic AI is transforming how users and automation interact with the web — changing how people shop, search, and consume content.

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Protect Client-Side Code and Certify the Authenticity of Data Collection

July 08, 2025David Sénécal

Learn how to remain cyber resilient and maintain the integrity of data collection with these methods of securing client-side JavaScript.

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The Web Scraping Problem, Part 3: Protecting Against Botnets

February 06, 2024David Sénécal

In the final installment of our three-part web scraping series, we explore protection against botnets and share how Akamai can help

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The Web Scraping Problem, Part 2: Use Cases that Require Scraping

February 05, 2024David Sénécal

In this blog post, part two of our three-part web scraping series, we examine “good” bots, scalping, business intelligence, and more.

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The Web Scraping Problem: Part 1

January 30, 2024David Sénécal

Much of today’s internet traffic is driven by bots and scrapers. Here’s a brief breakdown by industry — who they are, their intent, and more.

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How to Defend Against Account Opening Abuse

October 26, 2023David Sénécal

Learn about the strategies to defend your organization from account opening abuse in part three of our three-part blog series.

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How Fraudsters Execute Account Opening Abuse

October 19, 2023David Sénécal

Learn about the tactics that fraudsters use to execute and exploit vulnerabilities in account opening abuse in part two of our three-part blog series.

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How Account Opening Abuse Affects 6 Industries

September 19, 2023David Sénécal

Account opening abuse is prevalent and is a concern across industries. Learn more about its impact on six industries in part one of our three-part blog series.

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Managing Hype Events to Delight Customers, Not Bot Operators

February 10, 2023David Sénécal

Learn how to prepare for your hype event so you ensure your goods are available for your loyal customers … and not bots.

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Building an Effective Bot Management Strategy

January 04, 2023David Sénécal

Effectively managing bot traffic requires a combination of strong detection and response strategies. Here, we explore Akamai’s methods for implementing both.

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