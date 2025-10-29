The State of Agentic AI: Disrupting Publishing and Reshaping Ecommerce

AI agents often use headless browser technology to render and ingest the content they collect or execute actions on the targeted site on behalf of users. They are not designed with malicious intent.

However, this doesn’t mean that a user cannot trick them into performing malicious activity. (Guardrails must be in place on the AI platform to prevent such things, but that topic is beyond the scope of this blog post.)

AI platforms also scrape the internet to train their models, which enables their agents to perform. Going back to the prompt from our earlier example — “Give me a summary of the major events that happened around the world within the last 24 hours?” — part of the answer may be available in the data used to train the model, but the AI agent may also need to visit the websites it trained on in real time to get the latest information.

The trained model will help the agent determine which site to consult to get all the necessary data to formulate an answer, then produce a summary.

AI agents disrupt established modes of interaction with websites and internet revenue models. Figuring out how to deal with AI bots is becoming an existential problem for publishers. For merchants, AI bots don’t pose an imminent threat but rather represent an opportunity. The internet is still figuring out how to adapt to this mode of interaction.