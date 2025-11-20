Bot Management for the Agentic Era

“Bad” or “unverified” bots are flagged by advanced bot detection methods. This category represents the largest volume of bot activity on the internet.

These “bad/unverified” bots are predominantly web scrapers, but this category also includes bots that are purpose-built to carry out various types of attacks, such as credential stuffing, account opening abuse, and other automated fraud scenarios. Without proper authentication mechanisms like the ones described later in this blog post, some of the emerging (“good”) AI agent/bot traffic may also fall into this category.

However, simply detecting, categorizing, and labelling bots as “good/verified” or “bad/unverified” is no longer enough. As agentic interaction becomes more mainstream, bot management products must evolve.

Effective products must also detect the bot’s intent. The shift to using agents to interact with websites means that the categorization of some of the activity currently identified as “bad/unverified” will need to be nuanced.

Detecting good bots has always been a game of guesswork that requires considerable maintenance. Yes, these bots provide us with the courtesy of identifying themselves in the HTTP headers, and, for most, we see the traffic originating from predictable IP addresses or networks.

The increase in legitimate automation on the internet, however, necessitates more effective identification methods for these known bots. Using at least two factors to identify this traffic continues to be important for accurate detection and to keep impersonators at bay.