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Douglas Holland

Senior Solutions Engineer, Akamai

Douglas Holland is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Akamai with a deep-seated passion for enhancing digital security and experiences within the state, local, and education (SLED) sectors. With his adept ability to translate complex technical challenges into actionable solutions, Douglas has been pivotal in helping SLED organizations across the United States fortify their online presence against evolving cyberthreats while improving performance. His work at Akamai underscores a commitment to securing digital infrastructure, making the internet a safer place for educational institutions and government bodies alike. Douglas's expertise spans not only the technical aspects of cybersecurity but also the strategic aspects, ensuring that organizations are equipped to navigate the digital future confidently.

Posts by Douglas Holland

How Microsegmentation Helps Governments Meet CJIS Compliance

April 09, 2026Douglas Holland

Microsegmentation offers an effective way for state and local governments to continuously enforce CJIS controls, rather than simply documenting them for audits.

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Protect Critical Infrastructure: Cybersecurity Strategies for Governments

August 27, 2025Douglas Holland

Learn actionable strategies that can help state and local governments protect critical infrastructure and dramatically reduce risk exposure.

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Locked Out and Held for Ransom: A City's Battle Against Cybercrime

May 15, 2025Douglas Holland

Read how having a plan and doing some preparation in advance can lessen the severity of a ransomware attack — or prevent one altogether.

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