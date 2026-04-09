Douglas Holland is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Akamai with a deep-seated passion for enhancing digital security and experiences within the state, local, and education (SLED) sectors. With his adept ability to translate complex technical challenges into actionable solutions, Douglas has been pivotal in helping SLED organizations across the United States fortify their online presence against evolving cyberthreats while improving performance. His work at Akamai underscores a commitment to securing digital infrastructure, making the internet a safer place for educational institutions and government bodies alike. Douglas's expertise spans not only the technical aspects of cybersecurity but also the strategic aspects, ensuring that organizations are equipped to navigate the digital future confidently.