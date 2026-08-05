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Background

Kimberly Gomez

Director of Security Research

Kimberly Gomez is the Director of Security Research at Akamai, where she leads research teams to deliver comprehensive analyses and reports that help organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. With more than a decade in cybersecurity and a background spanning print, broadcast, and online journalism, Kimberly is passionate about security storytelling — the kind that can help even your grandparents understand what's happening in the threat landscape.

When she's not tracking down the latest cyberthreats, you can find her buried in a book, planning her next adventure, or chasing her son through the theme parks of Orlando.

Posts by Kimberly Gomez

Shadow AI, Rogue Agents, and Data Leaks: A Special Report on Navigating AI Risk

August 05, 2026Kimberly Gomez

Discover top enterprise AI risks — from shadow AI to rogue agents and data leaks — plus practical CISO strategies in the new Akamai SOTI special report.

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Smash and Grab at Scale: Agentic AI Is Reshaping the Threat to Commerce

July 15, 2026Kimberly Gomez

The SOTI Security report examines how agentic AI is disrupting commerce security, scaling API abuse, and driving up infrastructure costs.

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This Is a Hold-Up: Financial Services Under Attack

May 20, 2026Kimberly Gomez

The latest SOTI Security report on financial services explores how AI-powered botnets, API gaps, and record-breaking DDoS attacks are impacting the industry.

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Protecting Publishing: The Real Cost of AI Bots

April 08, 2026Kimberly Gomez

The latest SOTI report reveals how the 300% surge in AI bot activity affects the publishing industry — and how to protect your business.

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Apps, APIs, and DDoS 2026: The Industrialization of Cyberattack Campaigns

March 17, 2026Kimberly Gomez

Stay ahead with the SOTI Security report 2026, which covers API security, DDoS protection, and web application threats. Get practical advice on mitigating risks.

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The Year in Review 2025: AI, APIs, and a Whole Lot of Audacity

December 11, 2025Kimberly Gomez

Akamai researchers discuss the security stories that stood out to them in 2025 and offer recommendations and predictions for 2026.

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Online Fraud and Abuse 2025: AI Is in the Driver’s Seat

November 04, 2025Kimberly Gomez

The last SOTI report of 2025 provides an in-depth examination of the expanding fraud and abuse landscape and its impact on key industries and regions.

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