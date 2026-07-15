Smash and Grab at Scale: Agentic AI Is Reshaping the Threat to Commerce

Kimberly Gomez is the Director of Security Research at Akamai, where she leads research teams to deliver comprehensive analyses and reports that help organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. With more than a decade in cybersecurity and a background spanning print, broadcast, and online journalism, Kimberly is passionate about security storytelling — the kind that can help even your grandparents understand what's happening in the threat landscape.

When she's not tracking down the latest cyberthreats, you can find her buried in a book, planning her next adventure, or chasing her son through the theme parks of Orlando.