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Learn how threat actors can directly exploit an exposed MCP server and its attack surface.
Learn how to protect yourself against known command injection attacks in new places such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP) with Akamai App & API Protector.
Understanding the security measures surrounding Ivanti Connect Secure is imperative to safeguard against potential cyberthreats and intrusions.
The critical CVEs announced by Ivanti have attracted significant attention. In this post, see insights and scanning activity in the days following disclosure.
The Akamai Security Intelligence Group has seen numerous exploitation attempts on Apache Struts 2 since December 7, 2023, when a critical CVE was released.