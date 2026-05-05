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Noam Atias

Posts by Noam Atias

The Other Side of the MCP Threat Conversation

May 05, 2026Maxim Zavodchik,  Segev Fogel,  and Noam Atias

Learn how threat actors can directly exploit an exposed MCP server and its attack surface.

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How to Prevent Command Injection and SQL Injection Attacks over MCP

October 15, 2025Maxim Zavodchik and Noam Atias

Learn how to protect yourself against known command injection attacks in new places such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP) with Akamai App & API Protector.

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Exploitation Observed: Ivanti Connect Secure — CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887

February 21, 2024Sam Tinklenberg and Noam Atias

Understanding the security measures surrounding Ivanti Connect Secure is imperative to safeguard against potential cyberthreats and intrusions.

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Scanning Activity for CVE-2024-22024 (XXE) Vulnerability in Ivanti

February 14, 2024Sam Tinklenberg and Noam Atias

The critical CVEs announced by Ivanti have attracted significant attention. In this post, see insights and scanning activity in the days following disclosure.

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Observed Exploitation Attempts of Struts 2 S2-066 Vulnerability (CVE-2023-50164)

December 14, 2023Maxim Zavodchik,  Sam Tinklenberg,  Neeraj Pradeep,  and Noam Atias

The Akamai Security Intelligence Group has seen numerous exploitation attempts on Apache Struts 2 since December 7, 2023, when a critical CVE was released.

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