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Background

Segev Fogel

Senior Security Researcher

Segev Fogel is a Senior Security Researcher specializing in web application security, client-side protection, and bot detection. His work focuses on identifying emerging attack techniques and building large-scale detection systems using behavioral fingerprinting and network level signals. He has a background in malware analysis, automation frameworks, and hands-on threat research across web and mobile environments, with a strong focus on data-driven research and signal extraction. Outside of work, Sergev can usually be found at the beach, reading nonfiction books, or attending underground parties.

Posts by Segev Fogel

The New MCP Specification: What Security Teams Must Prepare For

June 25, 2026Maxim Zavodchik,  Segev Fogel,  and Gal Meiri

As MCP evolves with a new stateless architecture, security responsibility shifts to developers. Learn how Akamai is threat modeling the new specification.

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The Other Side of the MCP Threat Conversation

May 05, 2026Maxim Zavodchik,  Segev Fogel,  and Noam Atias

Learn how threat actors can directly exploit an exposed MCP server and its attack surface.

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