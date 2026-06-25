Segev Fogel is a Senior Security Researcher specializing in web application security, client-side protection, and bot detection. His work focuses on identifying emerging attack techniques and building large-scale detection systems using behavioral fingerprinting and network level signals. He has a background in malware analysis, automation frameworks, and hands-on threat research across web and mobile environments, with a strong focus on data-driven research and signal extraction. Outside of work, Sergev can usually be found at the beach, reading nonfiction books, or attending underground parties.