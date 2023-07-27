Or Katz is a security researcher driven by data, constantly focused on developing innovative security products and transforming security challenges into scientific solutions. His passion lies in analyzing the threat landscape from both macro and micro perspectives, paying close attention to details and the big picture alike, to understand what makes threats tick and uncover the stories behind them. As a respected thought leader in the security industry, he frequently speaks at conferences and has published numerous articles, blogs, and white papers on a range of topics, including web application security, threat intelligence, internet scams, and defensive techniques.