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Background

Or Katz

Security Researcher

Or Katz is a security researcher driven by data, constantly focused on developing innovative security products and transforming security challenges into scientific solutions. His passion lies in analyzing the threat landscape from both macro and micro perspectives, paying close attention to details and the big picture alike, to understand what makes threats tick and uncover the stories behind them. As a respected thought leader in the security industry, he frequently speaks at conferences and has published numerous articles, blogs, and white papers on a range of topics, including web application security, threat intelligence, internet scams, and defensive techniques.

Posts by Or Katz

The Never-Ending Phishing Scam: When “Natalie Hamilton” Reemerged with a Vengeance (and Power Drill)

July 27, 2023Or Katz

Akamai researchers have uncovered an extensive back-end infrastructure of an ongoing phishing campaign that has routed millions of people to malicious domains.

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The Increased Use of Mobile Devices Expands the Threat Landscape

July 26, 2023Or Katz and Victoria Ward

Mobile devices that are used for business need security. Mobile network operators can help protect them from exploits like phishing, malware, and C2 attacks.

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Highly Sophisticated Phishing Scams Are Abusing Holiday Sentiment

November 16, 2022Or Katz

The holiday season is around the corner, which means phishing season is too. Akamai Security Research details the new ways adversaries are abusing the holidays.

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DNS Threat Report — Q3 2022

October 31, 2022Or Katz

Akamai's visibility into global traffic through Q3 provides insight into phishing campaigns and potential user susceptibility to malware attacks.

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Akamai Blog | The Crypto Revolution Reaches Fever Pitch for Today’s Phishing Scammers

January 20, 2022Or Katz

Akamai threat researchers tracked continuous cyberattack and crypto-phishing campaigns that took advantage of cryptocurrency-based scams.

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Digging Deeper – An In-Depth Analysis of a Fast Flux Network

November 16, 2021Or Katz

Fast Flux is a DNS technique used by botnets to hide various types of malicious activities, such as phishing, web proxying, malware delivery, and malware communication, behind an ever-changing network of compromised hosts acting as proxies. The Fast Flux network concept was first introduced in 2006, with the emergence of Storm Worm malware variants. The Fast Flux network is typically used to make the communication between malware and its command and control (C2) server more resistant to discovery. Akamai’s research team has analyzed sophisticated botnet infrastructure that leverages Fast Flux techniques including domains, nameservers, and IP address changes. Figure 1 shows an overview of such a network, which can also be referred to as a form of bulletproof hosting, that hosts various malicious services. These networks empower threat actors to execute attack campaigns by utilizing network capabilities to host malware binaries, proxy communication to C2 servers, phishing websites, or proxy attacks on websites across the internet.

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Akamai Blog | Massive Campaign Targeting UK Banks Bypassing 2FA

February 18, 2021Or Katz

On 14 July, 2020, Oliver Hough, a security researcher from Cyjax, published a report centered on a phishing campaign targeting banking customers in the United Kingdom, which evades two-factor authentication (2FA).

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Akamai Blog | Phishing JavaScript Obfuscation Techniques Soars

October 30, 2020Or Katz

In our previous blogs, first where we explained JavaScript Obfuscation techniques and introduced a detailed overview on how JavaScript is being used to obfuscate page content to make phishing attacks and other web scams as evasive as possible; followed by one where we took a deep dive to examine double JavaScript obfuscation techniques, presenting a tale of an obfuscated scam seen in the wild and showing how the same phishing campaign is using numerous obfuscation techniques in an attempt to remain hidden.

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Akamai Blog | Catch Me if You Can—JavaScript Obfuscation

October 26, 2020Or Katz

While conducting threat research on phishing evasion techniques, Akamai came across threat actors using obfuscation and encryption, making the malicious page harder to detect. The criminals were using JavaScript to pull this off....

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Catch Me if You Can | Akamai Blog

June 12, 2019Or Katz

Phishing is a multifaceted type of attack, aimed at collecting usernames and passwords, personal information, or sometimes both. Yet, these attacks only work so long as the phishing kit itself remains hidden. Phishing is a numbers game and time is...

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quiz-phishing-one-scam-78-variations

December 15, 2018Or Katz

Over the past year, Akamai Enterprise Threat Research team monitored the usage of one particular phishing toolkit in the wild. We previously wrote about this phishing toolkit as "Three Questions Quiz". The "Quiz" toolkit is not new to the threat landscape, as its been used in many phishing campaigns in recent years. Our goal here is to present new insights on the evolution and scale of usage of the toolkit in the wild. The most surprising insight was the variety of commercial brands being abused as part of these phishing scams that were all using the same toolkit, but wearing a different face.

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