The New MCP Specification: What Security Teams Must Prepare For

The push for statelessness introduces subtle security challenges. In enterprise environments, AI interactions are not always a simple, single-request conversation; they often require a sequential chain of events. For example:

Requesting clarity : A tool might pause mid-task to ask the user for missing details

Verifying progress: A long job might require the system to regularly request updates

Pausing workflows: A complex process might pause for an hour while waiting for human approval, then resume execution from its exact previous state

Because the new MCP is stateless, it doesn't use permanent sessions to remember who is who. Instead, it introduces tracking identifiers and state objects that the server hands to the client. The client then passes these back whenever they are ready to resume the execution flow, practically giving the client full control over the task's state.

The security concern is straightforward: Because these tracking IDs and state objects come directly from the client, the server cannot thoughtlessly trust them. Figure 2 illustrates that if an MCP server uses predictable tracking IDs or fails to strictly validate the integrity of the received state object, an attacker could guess or alter these values to: