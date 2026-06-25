X
Akamai to acquire LayerX to enforce AI usage control on any browser. Get details
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services

The New MCP Specification: What Security Teams Must Prepare For

Akamai Wave Blue

Jun 25, 2026

Maxim Zavodchik, Segev Fogel, and Gal Meiri

Maxim Zavodchik

Written by

Maxim Zavodchik

Maxim Zavodchik is the Senior Director of Threat Research at Akamai. He has a proven track record in establishing, growing, and defining the strategic visions for Threat Research and Data Science teams in web application security and API protection. When he’s not protecting life online, you can find him being a super dad and/or watching Studio Ghibli movies.

Segev Fogel

Written by

Segev Fogel

Segev Fogel is a Senior Security Researcher specializing in web application security, client-side protection, and bot detection. His work focuses on identifying emerging attack techniques and building large-scale detection systems using behavioral fingerprinting and network level signals. He has a background in malware analysis, automation frameworks, and hands-on threat research across web and mobile environments, with a strong focus on data-driven research and signal extraction. Outside of work, Sergev can usually be found at the beach, reading nonfiction books, or attending underground parties.

Gal Meiri

Written by

Gal Meiri

Gal Meiri is a Senior AI Security Research Manager at Akamai and leads a group of security researchers and data scientists focused on securing generative AI applications and agentic workflows. His research examines emerging threats across the AI attack surface and his work spans offensive and defensive AI security by building protection capabilities for securing AI interactions at runtime. Gal is also a public speaker who presents the latest threat intelligence at leading security conferences and industry events.

 

Share

Key takeaways

  • On July 28, 2026, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) will officially transition to an enterprise-grade, stateless architecture. 

  • By moving to a stateless model and introducing rich UI apps and async tasks, the protocol shifts the responsibility of building critical security boundaries now entirely up to the developers.

  • The update successfully eliminates major historical security risks, including protocol-level session hijacking, unsolicited server prompts, and weak authentication methods.

  • The introduction of an application-managed state, rich interactive AI interfaces, and long-running asynchronous tasks, however, creates new avenues for abuse. 

  • If not properly secured, these new capabilities could enable unauthorized access to customer data, user-targeted phishing through trusted AI experiences, the bypass of enterprise security controls, and service disruption through abuse of background processing workflows.

The upcoming MCP 2026-07-28 specification represents the most significant architectural evolution of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) since it began. What began as a local, single-user AI integration tool is transforming into a platform capable of supporting enterprise-scale, cloud native deployments.

Following the release candidate published on May 21, 2026, the final specification is scheduled for release on July 28, 2026, accompanied by a formal 12-month deprecation window for select legacy functionality.

Attack surface evolution

To achieve this enterprise-ready foundation, the update completely overhauls how the protocol handles data and execution. It introduces a stateless architecture supported by multi–round-trip requests, standardized new HTTP headers, and a universal _meta object for contextual messaging. Furthermore, the specification formalizes MCP apps and asynchronous tasks, while elevating OAuth integration to a first-class citizen.

While much of the discussion around these features focuses on scalability and interoperability, their structural impact on the protocol’s attack surface is equally profound. As the security model shifts, some long-standing protocol-level risks are mitigated or removed entirely, while new responsibilities move squarely to MCP application developers (Figure 1). Ultimately, while these changes improve the foundation, implementation choices now dictate the overall security posture.

As the security model shifts, some long-standing protocol-level risks are mitigated or removed entirely, while new responsibilities move squarely to MCP application developers (Figure 1). Fig. 1: Evolution of the MCP attack surface in the new specification

Attack surfaces that were reduced or eliminated

Previous versions of MCP exposed several security risks through protocol-managed sessions, server-initiated communication, and less mature authentication requirements. The new specification redesigns or removes several of these mechanisms, reducing the protocol-level attack surface. These mechanisms include:

  • Protocol-level session hijacking

  • Unsolicited server prompts

  • Weak authentication methods

Protocol-level session hijacking

Previous MCP versions relied on a stateful initialization process that established a long-lived session using the Mcp-Session-Id header. These session identifiers are usually high-value targets because attackers who obtain them can impersonate authenticated users.

The new specification completely removes these protocol-managed sessions, eliminating this specific attack vector. However, developers must now build their own secure state management mechanisms (which we will examine later in this blog post).

Unsolicited server prompts

Earlier MCP versions allowed servers to send unexpected requests or prompts to clients at arbitrary times via Server-Sent Events.

The new rules strictly limit this behavior, preventing compromised servers from silently interrupting users with unprompted, malicious interactions.

Weak authentication methods

The update forces a move to strict OAuth 2.1 requirements, drastically cutting down authentication risks. By eliminating legacy password and implicit grants, and mandating modern protections like Proof Key for Code Exchange (PKCE), the protocol severely restricts how credentials and tokens can be leaked or exploited

Collectively, these changes dramatically reduce the authentication-related attack surface and session blast radius that existed in previous MCP deployments.

New attack surfaces introduced by the specification

Although the protocol removes several classes of vulnerabilities, it also introduces new areas where security depends heavily on implementation quality, including:

  • Cross-agent workflow hijacking

  • Client-controlled metadata manipulation

  • Header confusion and data exposure via headers

  • MCP Apps and stored cross-site scripting

  • Exploit risks in long-running background tasks

Cross-agent workflow hijacking

The push for statelessness introduces subtle security challenges. In enterprise environments, AI interactions are not always a simple, single-request conversation; they often require a sequential chain of events. For example: 

  • Requesting clarity: A tool might pause mid-task to ask the user for missing details 

  • Verifying progress: A long job might require the system to regularly request updates 

  • Pausing workflows: A complex process might pause for an hour while waiting for human approval, then resume execution from its exact previous state 

Because the new MCP is stateless, it doesn't use permanent sessions to remember who is who. Instead, it introduces tracking identifiers and state objects that the server hands to the client. The client then passes these back whenever they are ready to resume the execution flow, practically giving the client full control over the task's state.

The security concern is straightforward: Because these tracking IDs and state objects come directly from the client, the server cannot thoughtlessly trust them. Figure 2 illustrates that if an MCP server uses predictable tracking IDs or fails to strictly validate the integrity of the received state object, an attacker could guess or alter these values to:

  • Hijack another user's active workflow

  • Access information belonging to a different agent

  • Trigger unauthorized, cross-tenant actions

Figure 2 illustrates that if an MCP server uses predictable tracking IDs or fails to strictly validate the integrity of the received state object, an attacker could guess or alter these values. Fig. 2: Illustration of tracking ID guessing and state tampering

While the official MCP specification explicitly warns developers to verify the integrity of these objects, it does not lay out a specific standard or implementation, leaving the job of building that security layer entirely to individual server developers.

Client-controlled metadata manipulation

The new specification introduces a _meta object that allows clients to attach custom metadata to virtually any MCP message. Even in a simple single request, an attacker could supply malicious key-value pairs, such as {"tenant": "admin", "authenticated": true}

Because these fields lack cryptographic signing, if a server thoughtlessly trusts this metadata for routing or authorization decisions, a single malicious request can instantly lead to privilege escalation or cross-tenant data access.

Header confusion and data exposure via headers

The specification introduces MCP-specific HTTP headers such as Mcp-Method and Mcp-Name that help intermediaries, proxies, gateways, and servers consistently understand MCP requests and route them correctly.

However, those headers also introduce two new security risks:

  1. Protocol confusion (desync) attacks: Attackers can send conflicting values between the HTTP headers and the JSON-RPC request body, exploiting a disagreement between two different communication protocols — HTTP and JSON-RPC — to throw the back-end infrastructure out of sync. This inconsistency can trick proxies and back-end servers into interpreting the same request differently, allowing attackers to bypass security controls, evade monitoring, or mask malicious actions.

  2. Data leakage via x-mcp-header: This new directive lets developers map specific tool arguments directly into HTTP headers. This helps proxies route traffic faster without parsing the full request body. However, if developers accidentally map sensitive inputs like API keys, tokens, or personally identifiable information (PII), those secrets are pushed straight into the headers. Once there, they become visible to every load balancer, proxy, and logging system along the path.

MCP Apps and stored cross-site scripting

One of the most exciting updates to the MCP is changing MCP Apps to a first-class protocol extension. MCP Apps are the interactive visual panels that you see inside AI applications like Claude Desktop (e.g., interactive forms and dashboards, document viewers, workflow and task tracking screens).

While these rich interfaces massively improve the user experience, they also bring traditional web browser risks like stored cross-site scripting (XSS) into the AI ecosystem. For example, an attacker may store malicious HTML or JavaScript through an MCP tool. When another user (or an AI agent) views that content, the malicious script automatically runs inside the app's interface.

While the MCP specification requires the agents to execute these scripts inside a sandboxed <iframe> to block malicious actors from completely taking over the AI agent, users are still at risk. An attacker can still use the compromised panel to display deceptive content, execute phishing campaigns for sensitive information with fake prompts, steal any user data currently visible inside that specific panel, and send that stolen information back to their own servers (Figure 3).

An attacker can still use the compromised panel to display deceptive content, execute phishing campaigns for sensitive information with fake prompts, steal any user data currently visible inside that specific panel, and send that stolen information back to their own servers (Figure 3). Fig. 3: Illustration of MCP Apps exploitation through stored XSS

Exploit risks in long-running background tasks 

The introduction of long-running tasks creates a massive denial-of-service (DoS) vector that relies on one-way interactions. Because task creation is cheap for the client but resource-intensive for the server, an attacker can send a single request to spawn an expensive operation (consuming CPU, memory, or database storage) and immediately disconnect.

This one-way asynchronous exploitation method forces the server to process heavy workloads even after the client is gone, easily exhausting server resources.

Conclusion

The MCP 2026-07-28 specification marks the protocol's transition from local use to enterprise-scale deployment. From a security perspective, the changes are not simply incremental improvements. They fundamentally reshape where security responsibilities reside: Security decisions that were previously enforced by the protocol are increasingly delegated to MCP server developers and platform operators.

As MCP adoption accelerates across cloud environments, the most important security question is no longer whether the protocol itself is secure. Instead, security teams must determine whether the applications built on top of it correctly implement the new trust boundaries, state management mechanisms, and execution models introduced by the specification.

To properly secure these new attack surfaces, security teams must treat all client-provided state data and metadata as untrusted inputs by enforcing strict cryptographic verification, output encoding for AI-generated visual panels, and robust resource quotas for asynchronous tasks. 

Navigating this shift requires a proactive defense architecture that blocks exploits before they ever reach your back-end infrastructure. 

Act now

Akamai enables organizations to act now. By building on our existing edge, API, and application security platform and extending it with MCP-aware intelligence, we help teams identify where MCP is emerging, apply practical guardrails during experimentation, and manage risk as exposure grows.

This approach allows organizations to adopt MCP today while relying on Akamai to evolve protection, visibility, and control as MCP use develops.

Talk to an expert
Akamai Wave Blue

Jun 25, 2026

Maxim Zavodchik, Segev Fogel, and Gal Meiri

Maxim Zavodchik

Written by

Maxim Zavodchik

Maxim Zavodchik is the Senior Director of Threat Research at Akamai. He has a proven track record in establishing, growing, and defining the strategic visions for Threat Research and Data Science teams in web application security and API protection. When he’s not protecting life online, you can find him being a super dad and/or watching Studio Ghibli movies.

Segev Fogel

Written by

Segev Fogel

Segev Fogel is a Senior Security Researcher specializing in web application security, client-side protection, and bot detection. His work focuses on identifying emerging attack techniques and building large-scale detection systems using behavioral fingerprinting and network level signals. He has a background in malware analysis, automation frameworks, and hands-on threat research across web and mobile environments, with a strong focus on data-driven research and signal extraction. Outside of work, Sergev can usually be found at the beach, reading nonfiction books, or attending underground parties.

Gal Meiri

Written by

Gal Meiri

Gal Meiri is a Senior AI Security Research Manager at Akamai and leads a group of security researchers and data scientists focused on securing generative AI applications and agentic workflows. His research examines emerging threats across the AI attack surface and his work spans offensive and defensive AI security by building protection capabilities for securing AI interactions at runtime. Gal is also a public speaker who presents the latest threat intelligence at leading security conferences and industry events.

 

Tags

Share

Related Blog Posts

You are at risk if your Drupal site uses a PostgreSQL database and relies on the JSON:API, Views, or related routing modules.
You are at risk if your Drupal site uses a PostgreSQL database and relies on the JSON:API, Views, or related routing modules.
Blogs
Decentralized Threat: Stealthy P2P Cryptominer Targeting Ollama Endpoints
May 21, 2026
The Akamai SIRT uncovered a custom P2P Trojan masquerading as system activity. Learn how to detect and mitigate this stealthy Go-based cryptominer.
Read blog
You are at risk if your Drupal site uses a PostgreSQL database and relies on the JSON:API, Views, or related routing modules.
You are at risk if your Drupal site uses a PostgreSQL database and relies on the JSON:API, Views, or related routing modules.
Security Research
CVE-2026-9082: Mitigating a Critical SQL Injection Vulnerability in Drupal
May 21, 2026
Learn how the complex Drupal SQLi vulnerability (CVE-2026-9082) exploits PostgreSQL environments and its data theft risks — and how to ensure you’re protected.
Read blog
Akamai has proactively deployed an Adaptive Security Engine Rapid Rule to protect our customers from this threat.
Akamai has proactively deployed an Adaptive Security Engine Rapid Rule to protect our customers from this threat.
Security Research
CVE-2026-42945: Mitigating a Critical Heap Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in NGINX
May 18, 2026
Discover CVE-2026-42945 (NGINX Rift), a critical heap buffer overflow vulnerability. Learn about the affected versions and critical patch updates.
Read blog