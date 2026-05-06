Akamai Cloud Is Built for What Cloud Has Become (Updated May 2026)

Akamai brings AI inference to production : Investment in NVIDIA RTX PRO™Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs enable customers to run real-time AI closer to users for faster, more consistent performance.

Systems come together to create a complete, balanced platform : GPUs, dedicated CPUs, and Akamai Functions work together to optimize performance and efficiency across edge and core.

Core platform improvements strengthen operations at scale: Enhanced access controls, improved visibility, latest Kubernetes version updates, and an expanded object storage footprint make Akamai Cloud enterprise-ready.

A few years ago, Akamai set out to build a cloud for developers that could grow with enterprise-grade production workloads.

That decision has shaped how we’ve built Akamai Cloud, a distributed cloud for agentic AI, combining GPU-powered inference with edge native compute at global scale. From the beginning, the goal has been to combine cloud infrastructure with Akamai’s global network to support applications that are more distributed, more latency-sensitive, and increasingly real time.

Over time, we’ve watched the customers’ use of the platform evolve. What started with simpler workloads is now turning into more complex systems running in production, including AI inference that needs to perform consistently and respond in real time.

In this blog series, we’ll be sharing regular updates on how we see the platform evolving, and how the pieces are coming together to better serve our customers. We’ll focus on what we shipped, how it performs in real systems, and where it fits in the direction we’re taking the platform. In this blog post, we share our updates from Q1 2026.