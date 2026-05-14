The Internet Has a Front Door — The Edge Is Now Intelligent

Every building has a front door where important decisions are made: who is allowed in, where they can go, what they can see. The internet works the same way. Every request to a modern enterprise application passes through a front door edge network before it reaches your origin infrastructure.

For most large enterprises, that edge network is Akamai. With almost 4,400 points of presence (PoPs) embedded across 130+ countries, and roughly 300,000 servers, Akamai sits in front of the majority of Fortune 500 applications.

This internet front door has been in place for decades. It’s responsible for caching, applying firewalls, absorbing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and managing bots. If your team is programming the edge with Akamai EdgeWorkers or other edge compute, the existence of this edge is not news.

But there’s been a change recently in what the internet’s front door can do. And it’s probably time to reassess your strategy.