Since we originally expanded our cloud computing services to Singapore as Linode almost 10 years ago, we have seen monumental growth in the region that led us to launch additional core regions including Sydney, Melbourne, and Jakarta. Expanding our presence allows us to offer newer hardware classes to customers with workloads in Singapore as it continues to serve as a central cloud computing hub in Asia.

Mumbai Expansion (in-bom-2) and Singapore Expansion (sg-sin-2) feature new compute and networking hardware, Premium CPU instance availability, and are fully equipped with free essential tools including private networking with VPC, customizable network security with Cloud Firewall, and cloud-init metadata support.