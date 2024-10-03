X
Fine-Tuning Your Managed Databases: Optimize Performance with Advanced Parameters

Oct 03, 2024

We’re continuing to expand our cloud computing footprint and capacity with both new core compute regions and expansions of popular regions. Mumbai and Singapore are the latest sites to receive capacity expansion with all-new hardware, demonstrating the strength of our current demand and projected growth in Asia.

Supporting Exponential Growth in India

Our Mumbai expansion signifies our response to the growing tech ecosystem in India, driven by both the country’s large number of startups and the increasing footprint of global companies establishing operations in India. With our two core regions in Mumbai and an additional core region in Chennai, we’re investing the future of the India market for years to come.

Meeting High Demand in Singapore

Since we originally expanded our cloud computing services to Singapore as Linode almost 10 years ago, we have seen monumental growth in the region that led us to launch additional core regions including Sydney, Melbourne, and Jakarta. Expanding our presence allows us to offer newer hardware classes to customers with workloads in Singapore as it continues to serve as a central cloud computing hub in Asia.

Mumbai Expansion (in-bom-2) and Singapore Expansion (sg-sin-2) feature new compute and networking hardware, Premium CPU instance availability, and are fully equipped with free essential tools including private networking with VPC, customizable network security with Cloud Firewall, and cloud-init metadata support.

