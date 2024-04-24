Getting Started with LLMs: Managing Data Collection

Large language models (LLMs) are all the rage, especially with recent developments from OpenAI. The allure of LLMs comes from their ability to understand, interpret, and generate human language in a way that was once thought to be the exclusive domain of humans. Tools like CoPilot are quickly integrating into the everyday life of developers, while ChatGPT-fueled applications are becoming increasingly mainstream.

The popularity of LLMs also stems from their accessibility to the average developer. With many open-source models available, new tech startups appear daily with some sort of LLM-based solution to a problem.

Data has been referred to as the “new oil.” In machine learning, data serves as the raw material used to train, test, and validate models. High-quality, diverse, and representative data is essential for creating LLMs that are accurate, reliable, and robust.

Building your own LLM can be challenging, especially when it comes to collecting and storing data. Handling large volumes of unstructured data, along with storing it and managing access, are just some of the challenges you might face. In this post, we’ll explore these data management challenges. Specifically, we’ll look at:

Our goal is to give you a clear understanding of the critical role that data plays in LLMs, equipping you with the knowledge to manage data effectively in your own LLM projects.

To get started, let’s lay a basic foundation of understanding for LLMs.