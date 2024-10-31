In the Dark about Shadow APIs?

This is a request to a GraphQL API for generating the one-time password (OTP) used in authentication for a web service. You might not spot the issue if you’re not looking closely, so I marked it with a big red arrow. That otpDigit parameter is actually a major problem.

I discovered that this parameter is actually modifiable through the API. By modifying it, you can adjust the length of the one-time password required for authentication. What are the implications? I was able to change the value down to 1. This brought the number of possibilities for the password from a million to only 10!

Understandably, the development team was alarmed when I told them about this parameter, and they fixed it right away. Nonetheless, this is a perfect example of shadow APIs and their parameters. Most likely, this parameter was an initial developer convenience used for prototyping or testing. When the API went to production, support for the parameter was never removed, and it became a shadow API parameter.

Without someone probing this particular endpoint for what could be done with an undocumented parameter, this major vulnerability would not have been discovered. More importantly, a development team will not intently search for this until they’re presented with the vulnerability.

This example lays the groundwork for a working guideline regarding shadow API endpoints and parameters: Any of your API endpoints or parameters that aren’t directly in the spotlight of developer focus exist in the shadows, and they present a risk because the security team will likely overlook them, too.