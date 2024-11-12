Introducing the Akamai App Platform

Over the past decade, developers have been forced to choose between two evils: either accept Big Cloud’s complexity, costs, and lock-in, or struggle and lose precious time building everything from scratch. Like code itself, it was a binary decision. Until now.
We’re breaking that binary choice with a third path: the Akamai App Platform, a ready-to-run solution that balances the simplicity of the cloud and the control of open source to make it easy to deploy, manage, and scale highly distributed applications in a few clicks and cut deployment time from months to less than an hour. Read more in our press release.
The Akamai App Platform is built on top of the cloud native Kubernetes technology Otomi, which we acquired from Red Kubes earlier this year. The application connects pre-configured upstream open source projects from CI/CD to observability, to security, enabling engineering teams to build, deploy, secure, and observe their applications at scale. We incorporated many of the technologies built by the CNCF community, including Kubernetes applications that we integrate to provide platform capabilities, and a catalog of golden path templates to provide a clear pathway for developers to build and deploy their applications.
- App Platform is a free service, publicly available to users via the Cloud Manager or API
- Users can select App Platform during the creation process of an LKE cluster deployment
- This service is available in all regions where LKE is supported
- App Platform documentation includes installation guides and other information
- Please read our Early Adopter SLA, and if you experience any issues, please contact our Support Team.
