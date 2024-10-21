Loose Lips Can Sink Websites Too

During a routine security assessment, we discovered an outdated PHP version being openly advertised by a website’s server configuration. It’s a prime example of what not to do. Using tools like Wappalyzer, a quick glance revealed the PHP version: 8.2.19. On the surface, it might seem like a small oversight, but the repercussions can be severe.

This particular version of PHP has several critical vulnerabilities linked to it. One of the most concerning is CVE-2024-4577, which could potentially allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code remotely. In other words, by simply revealing that it uses this version of PHP, the website might as well have put a “Welcome Hackers” sign on its front door.

For more details on the vulnerabilities associated with this version, see Tenable’s analysis.