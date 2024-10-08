Migrating from Client-Side to Server-Side Adaptive Bitrate Streaming

To solve these issues, instead of determining the appropriate bitrate selection on the client side, SSABR makes the selection on the server side.

Here’s how server-side adaptive bitrate streaming could work. First, the client sends an HTTP GET request for the manifest file. The request includes client metadata (e.g. device type, screen resolution, supported codecs). Then, the server parses the client metadata from the request headers and does some analysis (current CDN load, geographic distance to the client, historical performance for similar clients, etc.). Then, the server generates a custom manifest file tailored to the client’s capabilities and current network conditions, and includes only the bitrates deemed suitable for the client. The server will then select the optimal bitrate based on available bandwidth (estimated from RTT and throughput), content complexity (I-frame size, motion vectors), and client buffer level (reported via real-time feedback). Next, the server will deliver video segments encoded at the selected bitrate to the client device, which then decodes and plays them. Lastly, the server continuously monitors network conditions and viewer device capabilities. If conditions change during playback (e.g., network congestion occurs), the server may dynamically adjust the bitrate to ensure smooth playback without buffering or degradation in quality.

There are so many benefits to this server-side approach. Instead of the client device having to make the call of selecting the right bitrate on its own, the server has a much better holistic view of the network conditions, how complex the video content is, and what your device is capable of. With all that information, it can make more appropriate decisions about adjusting the bitrate up or down. That means smoother transitions between different quality levels and just an overall more consistent, buffer-free streaming experience for viewers.

Offloading the bitrate selection process to the server also reduces the processing burden on client devices. This is particularly beneficial for resource-constrained devices, improving their performance and battery life.

Another benefit of server-side adaptive bitrate streaming is that the server can continuously monitor network conditions in real-time, adjusting the bitrate more accurately and quickly than client-side algorithms. So if it detects your connection is about to slow down, it can proactively lower the bitrate before you even experience any hiccups. And as soon as your connection speed picks up again, it’ll ramp that quality right back up. It can even analyze how complex the video content itself is at any given moment. Higher motion scenes with lots of action will get pumped up to a higher bitrate for better quality, while calmer scenes can stream at lower bitrates without looking worse.

Lastly, server-side adaptive bitrate streaming can be very cost-effective for streaming providers. More efficient bitrate management means lower bandwidth costs across the board. Streaming providers can deliver high-quality video without incurring excessive data transfer fees, while users can enjoy their favorite content without worrying about data overages.

In a nutshell – higher quality streams, smoother playback, better device performance, and cost savings are great reasons to start considering server-side adaptive bitrate streaming.