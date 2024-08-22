We’re unveiling our second core compute region in London, aptly named London 2. We have seen steady growth that has reached critical mass in our pre-existing London core compute region. In addition to providing plenty of room for growth, London 2 offers updated compute, networking, and storage hardware.

Note: At this time, London (eu-west) will enter a Limited Deployment Availability status. Customers with resources in London as of August 22, 2024 will still be able to deploy new resources in this core region. All other customers are encouraged to use London 2 (lon-gb). Check our Region Availability page for updates.