Demand for high-performance cloud computing with predictable pricing continues to surge, including for our own Akamai workloads. After launching Madrid earlier this year, we’re continuing our general expansion project to bring increased compute capacity, powered by brand new hardware, to key regions. Our latest sites include expanding our presence in a high-demand region and rolling out our second core region in Australia. London 2 and Melbourne are now generally available for all customers.
Capacity Expansion in London
We’re unveiling our second core compute region in London, aptly named London 2. We have seen steady growth that has reached critical mass in our pre-existing London core compute region. In addition to providing plenty of room for growth, London 2 offers updated compute, networking, and storage hardware.
Note: At this time, London (eu-west) will enter a Limited Deployment Availability status. Customers with resources in London as of August 22, 2024 will still be able to deploy new resources in this core region. All other customers are encouraged to use London 2 (lon-gb). Check our Region Availability page for updates.
Introducing Our Second Core Compute Region in Australia
Melbourne joins our existing cloud computing footprint in Oceania. Customers can now choose between Sydney and Melbourne to bring workloads closer to users and improve performance.
Melbourne and London 2 feature new compute and networking hardware, Premium CPU instance availability, and are fully equipped with free essential tools including private networking with VPC, customizable network security with Cloud Firewall, and cloud-init metadata support.
