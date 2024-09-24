Optimizing Web Usability with Text Fragments

There don’t seem to be any anchor tags in the markup. How did the browser know to scroll to this point in the article, and how did it know to highlight this specific part of the text? The answer is text fragments.

Text fragments are the unsung heroes of web navigation. They’re a feature in modern web browsers that let you link directly to specific parts of a web page, guiding your readers exactly where they need to go—without all that tedious scrolling. They make sharing and referencing web content a breeze, ensuring a smoother and more precise user experience.

In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about text fragments—how they work, how they help, and how to create them. Then, we’ll look at some cool use cases. Ready to dive in? Let’s go!