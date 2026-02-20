Inside the Fix: Analysis of In-the-Wild Exploit of CVE-2026-21513

To trigger the vulnerable code block, we needed to invoke Internet Explorer using an ActiveX form to track down what exactly initiates the flow. Using the component of “System.Windows.Forms.WebBrowser” and displaying it on the “System.Windows.Forms.Form” object, we loaded an HTML file that was parsed and constructed using the MSHTML and IEFRAME modules.

Another important component is the “htmlfile,” which exposes the DOM interface and allows us to manipulate it in a way that will trigger the vulnerable function.

While exploring the vulnerable code and the function calls that trigger it, we were led to the following exploit.