What We Do in the Shadow (AI): New Malware Strain Vamps Up

The threat landscape is evolving at the speed of hype, and attackers are quick to adapt. As large language models (LLMs) become widely used within organizations, their communication pattern can allow attackers to hide their malicious traffic in plain sight.

Just as defenders rush to integrate AI into detection pipelines — by using LLMs to investigate alerts, summarize them, and correlate indicators — malware authors are experimenting with using AI as well. We’ve already seen early evidence with malware like LameHug and PromptLock, which showcase how LLMs designed for text generation can be abused for malicious purposes.



We’ve also seen an example of how attackers use OpenAI’s API for a command and control (C2) infrastructure in the SesameOp backdoor, which emphasizes the whole new attack surface within the AI world.

Recently, Akamai discovered a new malware that uses a new approach to LLM abuse by blending malicious traffic into the noise of LLM API requests. In this blog post, the team shares an example of the emerging threat they discovered as part of providing service to Akamai customers.