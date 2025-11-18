RolyPoly VPN: The Malicious “Free” VPN Extension That Keeps Coming Back

Free VPN extensions promise privacy, speed, and global access with a single click. For millions of users, they’re an easy way to bypass restrictions or hide IP addresses without paying for a subscription. But that promise often hides a tradeoff: if the product is free, your data becomes the product.

Over the past few years, a group of Chrome extensions advertising “Free Unlimited VPN” services collectively accumulated over 9 million installations. Their names, icons, and descriptions looked perfectly legitimate, and even professional. Yet behind that clean façade, two of these extensions were later revealed to contain deeply invasive code. They were available in the Chrome Web Store for nearly six years before being flagged and removed in May 2025.

Only two months later, a third extension, nearly identical in description, icon style, and internal behavior, appeared in the store. It remains available at the time of writing.

These extensions did far more than proxy network requests. They fetched hidden configuration files from remote servers, altered proxy settings in real time, and intercepted browser navigation events, functioning as remote-controlled proxy redirectors with concealed update channels. What appeared to be a simple free VPN was, in practice, a full browser-level surveillance mechanism.

In this analysis, we’ll describe how these extensions evolved, highlight the technical overlaps between them, and break down the specific techniques used to intercept, redirect, and persist inside the browser. The findings show how permissions such as webRequest, proxy, and declarativeNetRequest can give malicious actors total visibility and control over a user’s browsing traffic.

If installed, these extensions could: