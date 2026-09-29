Crypto Scam Extensions Masquerade as High-Profile Investors

Extensions aren’t always who they say they are

If you came across a browser extension published by Warren Buffett, would you install it?

Many users probably would. Not because they understand what the extension does. Not because they reviewed the permissions. And almost certainly not because they audited the source code. They would install it because they recognize the name.

Trust is one of the most powerful shortcuts humans use when making decisions. Cybercriminals understand this well. For years, attackers have impersonated banks, software vendors, cryptocurrency companies, and social media platforms. In a campaign uncovered by LayerX (now part of Akamai), threat actors tried something slightly different:

They impersonated people.

Beginning in March 2026, LayerX security researchers identified a browser extension campaign consisting of 30 extensions. The extensions presented themselves as productivity tools, privacy utilities, and cryptocurrency-related services. At first glance, they appeared unrelated. Yet many shared one unusual characteristic.

Their publishers carried the names of famous investors, traders, hedge fund managers, and financial personalities, including Warren Buffett, John Paulson, Andy Krieger, and others.

To be clear: None of these individuals had anything to do with the extensions. Their names were simply borrowed. The fact that these extensions were published under names matching well-known financial figures also highlights an important reality of the Chrome Web Store ecosystem: Publisher names are not verified against the real-world identities they claim to represent, allowing threat actors to abuse familiar names as a trust-building mechanism.