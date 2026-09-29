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Background

Crypto Scam Extensions Masquerade as High-Profile Investors

September 29, 2026 by Natalie Zagarov

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Key takeaways

LayerX security researchers (now part of Akamai) uncovered a campaign of nearly 30 malicious browser extensions designed to scam cryptocurrency investors by masquerading as legitimate, high-profile financial and/or cryptocurrency investors such as Warren Buffett, Andy Kreiger, Thomas Bulkowski, and others.

While the extensions all claim to be distinct, with different names, domains, and developers, they often share the same underlying infrastructure — and, in some cases, they even look identical.

Technical investigation reveals that each extension contains separate flows within it: one designed for casual users and reviewers, which appears completely benign, and one for targeted users, which leads them to external redirects and phishing pages intended to steal financial information.

Although the campaign currently has only a few hundred installs across approximately 30 extensions, the sheer number of parallel extensions and the complexity of the technical infrastructure behind it are indicative of a sophisticated and concerted effort to trick cryptocurrency users.

Extensions aren’t always who they say they are

If you came across a browser extension published by Warren Buffett, would you install it?

Many users probably would. Not because they understand what the extension does. Not because they reviewed the permissions. And almost certainly not because they audited the source code. They would install it because they recognize the name.

Trust is one of the most powerful shortcuts humans use when making decisions. Cybercriminals understand this well. For years, attackers have impersonated banks, software vendors, cryptocurrency companies, and social media platforms. In a campaign uncovered by LayerX (now part of Akamai), threat actors tried something slightly different:

They impersonated people.

Beginning in March 2026, LayerX security researchers identified a browser extension campaign consisting of 30 extensions. The extensions presented themselves as productivity tools, privacy utilities, and cryptocurrency-related services. At first glance, they appeared unrelated. Yet many shared one unusual characteristic. 

Their publishers carried the names of famous investors, traders, hedge fund managers, and financial personalities, including Warren Buffett, John Paulson, Andy Krieger, and others.

To be clear: None of these individuals had anything to do with the extensions. Their names were simply borrowed. The fact that these extensions were published under names matching well-known financial figures also highlights an important reality of the Chrome Web Store ecosystem: Publisher names are not verified against the real-world identities they claim to represent, allowing threat actors to abuse familiar names as a trust-building mechanism.

The real product: Selling credibility instead of software 

Behind the various brands, publisher identities, and websites sat a single operation built on a common framework. The extensions shared nearly identical code, infrastructure, redirect mechanisms, and anti-analysis logic.

Several ultimately redirected victims to cryptocurrency wallet phishing pages designed to steal recovery phrases.

The phishing pages were malicious. The browser extensions were malicious.

But the most interesting part of the campaign was neither. The most interesting part was the realization that the attackers weren’t primarily selling software. They were selling credibility.

Campaign structure and impact

Most malicious browser extensions try to look like something users already know: a privacy utility, an AI assistant, a cryptocurrency wallet, or a productivity tool.

This campaign took a different approach. Instead of impersonating products, it impersonated credibility.

Across multiple extensions, LayerX researchers observed publisher identities matching prominent figures from the worlds of investing, trading, hedge funds, and financial markets.

The strategy is deceptively simple.

When users browse an extension marketplace, they typically have very little information available to them. Few users evaluate source code. Most don’t perform detailed permission reviews. Decisions are often made within seconds.

A familiar publisher name creates confidence. A respected publisher's name creates trust. The operators behind this campaign appear to have understood exactly that. The extension itself became the delivery mechanism. The publisher's identity became the lure.

However, the social engineering component was only one layer of the operation. Once LayerX researchers moved beyond the branding and publisher names, a much larger pattern emerged. Behind 21 seemingly unrelated extensions sat the same underlying framework:

  • Different names

  • Different websites

  • Different themes

  • Nearly identical code

This level of reuse strongly suggests centralized development and operation rather than independent actors coincidentally arriving at the same implementation.

Trust as an attack surface

Traditional phishing campaigns attempt to steal trust by impersonating organizations. This campaign borrowed trust from individuals.

Unlike fake login pages or spoofed emails, the deception occurred before the victim ever encountered malicious infrastructure. Trust was established at the point of installation.

In effect, the attackers moved social engineering one step earlier in the attack chain. The extension store became the phishing page.

Technical overview: A common framework behind multiple brands

Although the extensions appeared unrelated, analysis revealed a remarkably consistent execution flow across samples.

After installation, the extensions follow a six-stage process (Figure 1).

After installation, the extensions follow a six-stage process (Figure 1)
Fig.1: The extension’s execution flow
After installation, the extensions follow a six-stage process (Figure 1)

Different brands, different publisher names, different websites, yet the underlying logic remained almost identical.

Who is the user?

One of the more interesting mechanisms observed is locale-aware behavior.

The extensions inspect browser language settings and dynamically alter behavior based on the result.

While English-speaking users received benign dashboards or harmless functionality, users operating within non-English locales could instead be redirected toward external infrastructure (Figure 2).

While English-speaking users received benign dashboards or harmless functionality, users operating within non-English locales could instead be redirected toward external infrastructure (Figure 2).
Fig. 2: Locale check
While English-speaking users received benign dashboards or harmless functionality, users operating within non-English locales could instead be redirected toward external infrastructure (Figure 2).

This approach provides several advantages:

  • Reduced exposure to researchers

  • Lower likelihood of detection during store review

  • Selective victim targeting

  • Inconsistent behavior across environments; that is, the same extension can appear completely harmless in one environment while behaving very differently in another

Is anyone watching?

Before performing any meaningful actions, the extensions attempt to determine whether they are being observed.

Many malicious browser extensions face the same challenge: They must survive automated marketplace reviews, security scanners, and researcher analysis.

These samples address that challenge through a series of lightweight anti-analysis checks.

 

navigator.webdriver check

The first detection mechanism checks JavaScript navigator.webdriver.

This property is commonly set to true when browsers are controlled through automation frameworks such as:

  • Selenium

  • Puppeteer

  • Playwright

  • ChromeDriver

Many security sandboxes and automated review environments expose this value, making it a common detection technique.

 

Screen resolution validation

The extensions also inspect screen dimensions. Many virtualized or headless environments expose unrealistic screen values or incomplete display information. Legitimate user systems typically provide realistic resolutions such as 1920x1080.

Missing or abnormal values may cause the extension to classify the environment as suspicious.

 

Language availability checks

Another validation step examines JavaScript navigator.languages.

The extension expects a populated language array. Certain automation frameworks, hardened privacy environments, and analysis sandboxes may expose an empty or missing language list. When this occurs, the environment may be flagged as nonhuman (Figure 3).

When this occurs, the environment may be flagged as nonhuman (Figure 3).
Fig. 3: Automated environment checks
When this occurs, the environment may be flagged as nonhuman (Figure 3).

Where should the user go?

After environment and locale validation, the extensions determine whether a redirect should occur.

Rather than embedding destination URLs directly within the source code, some samples construct them dynamically at runtime.

 

Character-by-character URL construction

In some samples, the destination URL is intentionally assembled character-by-character at runtime. Rather than storing the full destination directly within the code, individual fragments are combined dynamically before redirection occurs.

This technique serves several purposes:

  • Reduces visibility during static analysis

  • Makes automated detection more difficult

  • Obscures destination infrastructure

  • Complicates signature creation

While not highly sophisticated from a malware perspective, this technique remains effective against basic scanning mechanisms.

 

Two different realities

The most interesting aspect of the campaign is not any individual evasion technique but the way they work together.

As shown in Figure 4, the workflow effectively creates two separate versions of the same extension.

As shown in Figure 4, the workflow effectively creates two separate versions of the same extension.
Fig. 4: Legitimate execution vs. malicious execution
As shown in Figure 4, the workflow effectively creates two separate versions of the same extension.

This split-behavior model has become increasingly common among malicious browser extensions and mirrors techniques historically associated with malware loaders and evasive endpoint threats.

Signs of AI-assisted development

Another unusual characteristic emerged during source code analysis.

Several samples contain extensive inline comments explaining implementation details, execution flow, and developer intent. The comments are highly descriptive and significantly more verbose than what is typically observed in threat actor tooling.

In some cases, entire functions are accompanied by explanatory text that resembles the output commonly produced by modern AI-assisted development platforms and agentic coding tools.

While coding style alone is insufficient for attribution, the samples exhibit characteristics that are increasingly associated with AI-generated or AI-assisted software development.

Whether the operators relied on AI to accelerate development, generate boilerplate functionality, or assist with extension creation, the result is the same: a framework that can be replicated, modified, and deployed at scale with relatively little effort.

Ironically, the attackers may have automated part of the process of automating trust.

Infrastructure and monetization

Domain registration patterns provide additional evidence linking the various extensions to a single operation.

Domains associated with individual extensions were often registered shortly before the corresponding extension appeared in browser marketplaces. As shown in Figure 5, across multiple websites, LayerX researchers observed:

  • Nearly identical content

  • Shared design templates

  • Reused infrastructure

  • Overlapping contact information

Figure 5, across multiple websites, LayerX researchers observation
Fig. 5: Screenshots of extensions identified to be part of this campaign; two different domains, same UI
Figure 5, across multiple websites, LayerX researchers observation

In several cases, support email addresses listed on one website pointed to infrastructure associated with another supposedly unrelated extension (Figure 6). These overlaps strongly suggest centralized ownership and operation.

In several cases, support email addresses listed on one website pointed to infrastructure associated with another supposedly unrelated extension (Figure 6).
Fig. 6: The differences between the domain and support email
In several cases, support email addresses listed on one website pointed to infrastructure associated with another supposedly unrelated extension (Figure 6).

Notably, much of the infrastructure remains active despite the removal of numerous extensions. This suggests that the operators retain the ability to rapidly launch new extension identities while reusing existing back-end resources.

While analyzing the redirect infrastructure, the LayerX researchers also observed several domains leading to cryptocurrency wallet phishing pages.

Victims were instructed to enter recovery phrases under the guise of wallet verification or account restoration. Once submitted, attackers gained full control over the associated wallets.

The phishing destinations appear to represent one monetization path rather than the defining characteristic of the campaign. The more significant finding is the framework itself: a reusable ecosystem capable of establishing trust through deceptive publisher identities, selectively redirecting users, and delivering attacker-controlled content after installation.

In other words, the infrastructure appears designed to outlive any single extension, domain, or phishing page.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency phishing pages observed during this investigation are not what make the campaign notable. Wallet phishing infrastructure appears every day. What makes this operation interesting is the method used to acquire victims.

Rather than impersonating software vendors, financial institutions, or cryptocurrency services, the operators leveraged the reputations of well-known public figures to create legitimacy at the point of installation.

Warren Buffett never published these extensions. John Paulson didn’t either. But their names certainly helped distribute them.

Users evaluate trust signals

This campaign serves as a reminder that users rarely evaluate software directly. More often, they evaluate trust signals that surround the software.

Browser extensions continue to gain access to sensitive workflows, authentication sessions, and organizational data. As that access grows, attackers are increasingly targeting not only technical controls, but the assumptions users make before they click “Install.”

Sometimes the weakest link isn’t the browser. It’s the shortcut in our brains that says, “I’ve heard that name before. It must be legitimate.”

Indicators of compromise (IOCs)

Extensions

ID

Name

Installs

Publisher name

Persona

mgbkajajjhgmhchoajmomhcdmlndkofc

Crypto Dashboard & Calculator


13

Thomas Bulkowski

Technical Analysis Researcher & Chart Pattern Authority

dmnhoegpldfpfmfoignpmapmbffgkalj

SwiftNote

6

Warren Buffet

Value Investing Pioneer

bdfeblcackbiefgceemmcklcgjmmemal

PrivacyMode for Crypto


25

Rabby Wallet

ejbieagijpeanlkmjlpdbincpoecfifo

Zynapse


6

frank zappa

Musician, Composer & Creative Innovator

fcnpdjodobbplilcehceeiihdbkaohhp

Z-Toolbox

0

Mike Novogratz

Macro Investor & Cryptocurrency Pioneer

dpohdmekaccegbjbfgnpidkhcmcakhkb

WorkFlow OmniPad

 

0

Thomas Bulkowski

Technical Analysis Researcher & Chart Pattern Authority

mmbpjfigdeidddpkhpgbpoafiaefbkha

MetaMask Extension

 

279

Consensys Software Inc.

ellfpjminfaokagphnohegiifhlccbkm

OmniTool Pro

 

8

Mike Novogratz

Macro Investor & Cryptocurrency Pioneer

lkgmpcehbonlcpoemnakmamjfpfdakfa

GhostPad

 

6

Peter Lync

Legendary Fund Manager & Growth Investing Expert

gdfamnmplbehddebboejkohaognhphnd

crypto privacy mode

 

18

Phantom Wallet

jodgpofgbnifpjpikmagibgcfiipkgkb

NexusFlow Sidebar

 

6

Warren Buffet

Value Investing Pioneer

comglfkbkcippbiheejbaimphjngliab

OmniFlow Pro

 

3

Bill Lipschutz

Forex Trading Legend


pfgpfmdiepmhhhkpnciogjhccppbcfhk

OmniFlow Sidebar

 

6

frank zappa

Musician, Composer & Creative Innovator

ochcpafcpkkocmlegiiaikfekjngjbif

NovaClip: Productivity Workspace

2

Warren Buffet

Value Investing Pioneer

cpaldpbeoonkiloiilchpeecafcjooad

OmniPass: Secure Generator

0

Warren Buffet

Value Investing Pioneer

pdbkpnbkalelbdngijdaejgapfeciahc

TaskMaster: Smart Todo

8

carol harmer

Technical Analyst & Professional Trader

doholgnkopeogjamiklibcmbofnhckdm

TradeLog: Crypto Journal

0

Thomas Bulkowski

Technical Analysis Researcher & Chart Pattern Authority

jiopaphnoebconjcblfkljoedjlplhbd

TradeLog Pro: Crypto Tracker

6

Andy Krieger

Legendary Currency Trader

amfamndhbbiaafhpclielacfailgflbi

CryptoTab - Pro Dashboard

0

Austin Netzley

Options Trader & Market Educator

ibhbpdmaejlapiadekfdmlklaojbkemb

Trust-Wallet: Secure Notes & Timer

148

John Paulson

Hedge Fund Manager & Event-Driven Investor

pfonmpmfmkbamnpckphpghoagglnenad

Safepal-Wallet: Secure Notes & Timer

6

Steven Cohen

Hedge Fund Manager & Market Strategist

cealpkapgiobhiafgnmgjkaeifcleabm

Focus Time Tracker

 

38

danielshubner1987@gmail.com

bhfnifoebenbpbnlmaddnkniocoaagfg

Trust-Wallet: Secure Notes & Timer

17

Trust-Wallet

mbmcpcnfbpcmlcbankfgnecmmhjkeapb

imToken: Secure Local Toolkit

8

Marco Stubnere

elfbigacoidmjleehfjhgkahdndopcfj

Trust-Wallet: Secure Notes & Timer

22

josephlubinee@gmail.com

(Joseph Libun) Canadian-American entrepreneur and one of the co-founders of Ethereum

gijdlcgcmadappinmgdgiihiepcgboaf

Trust-Wallet: Secure Notes & Timer

7

nm666157@gmail.com

dkkiccfndjjicfhjaoeeeiobbibnidmg

TimeForge

 

44

daniel schneider

Founder of SPX capital

epkgheklficclfoflikjbhcfdfgccoab

Trust PDF Swift - Convert & Edit

5

Raul Whitworth

idfihpinagmbpjoonfkekcnflihfibeg

Secure Password Generator Pro

21

kazol0079

iddfomgididbjilmmhannjkklpocjbdd

Trust-Wallet: Crypto & Bitcoin

 

42

Software INC



dbencngeccmgjbindcldfpcmlckkpnlc

DeFi Asset Manager Pro

 

3

Trust-Wallet

hiomcdgildjfmbabbiofclfechnfmlmn

Text Case Converter Pro

 

17

The Wallet Inc

Domains

  • z-toolbox.online

  • swiftnote.online

  • swiftnotes.online

  • swiftnotespro.online

  • visionarystudio.site

  • ghostpad.site

  • chromerabbypro.com

  • crytab.info

  • timeanddate.homes

  • novahomesiu.site

  • aikuiachuhai.site

  • extensionwebchrome.space

  • webwextension.store

  • focustimetracker.blogspot.com

  • airdrop.investments

  • imtokensecurelocaltoolkit.blogspot.com

  • ctrackerpro.sbs

  • tru.airdrop.investments

  • timeforge-concentration.blogspot.com

  • trustpdfswift.blogspot.com

  • generpassword.com

  • tworkai.com

  • defassetmanagerpro.store

  • marlist.online

Emails

  • ismailbelgari@gmail.com

  • franeckileonard91@gmail.com

  • yancerdtic@gmail.com

  • miled6324@gmail.com

  • pitshopping1@gmail.com

  • vargasyassine89@gmail.com

  • montanifamcharitable@gmail.com

  • rosettemujani28@gmail.com

  • ismailvax62@gmail.com

  • houssame9095@gmail.com

  • bicharahassan22@gmail.com

  • lidrisberso@gmail.com

  • ayabozan9@gmail.com

  • haserhyuirt@gmail.com

  • agrikamili1@gmail.com

  • danielshubner1987@gmail.com

  • contact@isreal-laad.com

  • marco.9glz@gmail.com

  • josephlubinee@gmail.com

  • nm666157@gmail.com

  • danielschneider01968@gmail.com

  • horststubner1959@gmail.com

  • kazol0079@gmail.com

  • hetthatroi040@gmail.com

  • ananielhembrom6953@gmail.com

Tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs)

TacticTechnique

Execution

LX4.004 — Malicious URL

Execution

LX4.005 — Create tab

Defense evasion

LX7.003 (T1140) — Code obfuscation/deobfuscation

Defense evasion

LX7.011 (T1036) — Masquerading

Defense evasion

LX7.020 (T1497) — Virtualization/Sandbox Evasion

Discovery

LX9.003 (T1082) — System information discovery

Recommendations

Security professionals, enterprise defenders, and browser developers should take the following actions:

  • Audit extensions within managed environments, especially those installed outside of policy controls

  • Adopt runtime monitoring approaches that focus on extension behavior after installation, rather than relying solely on marketplace validation

  • Deploy behavior-based extension monitoring technologies to detect unauthorized network activity or suspicious Document Object Model (DOM) manipulation

  • Strengthen runtime monitoring and enforcement, not just install-time review, to detect post-installation behavior changes driven by back-end infrastructure

Read more research

About the Author(s)

Natalie Zargarov

Natalie Zagarov

Natalie Zargarov is a Security Researcher with more than 10 years of experience in cybersecurity as a malware reverser and cyber intelligence researcher.

See Author bio

Tags

Cyber Security
Research
Threat Intelligence
Security Research

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