When Productivity Extensions Become Attack Platforms

Browser extensions have become one of the most effective ways for threat actors to gain persistent access to users’ browsing activity. Unlike traditional malware, malicious extensions inherit users’ trust, execute inside the browser, and often require only a single installation to remain active indefinitely.

During ongoing threat hunting across the Chrome Web Store and Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store, LayerX Research (now part of Akamai) identified a coordinated browser extension campaign consisting of 32 malicious extensions that collectively affected more than 6,150 users.

At first glance, the extensions appear unrelated. They present themselves as productivity tools including text utilities, YouTube enhancements, SEO helpers, note-taking applications, language assistants, markdown utilities, and other browser conveniences. Each uses different branding and advertises different functionality.

Beneath this superficial diversity, however, most of the extensions share nearly identical infrastructure, suggesting they originate from a common development framework. Additionally, all the extensions share Korean localization resources, Korean-language comments, and other development artifacts.

These common characteristics strengthen our assessment that the extensions are part of the same campaign and were developed by the same threat actor, whether an organized group or an individual.