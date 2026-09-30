Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

When Productivity Extensions Become Attack Platforms

September 30, 2026 by Natalie Zagarov

Share

Key takeaways

LayerX Research (now part of Akamai) discovered a coordinated campaign of 32 malicious browser extensions across the Chrome Web Store and Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store, affecting more than 6,150 users.

The extensions masqueraded as benign productivity utilities (e.g., text counters, note-taking apps, YouTube enhancers) to build trust while secretly harvesting data and monitoring user browsing habits.

Static analysis revealed nearly identical codebases, remote configuration endpoints, and Korean-language development artifacts, strongly tying the cluster to a single Korean-speaking threat actor.

Operators used externally hosted configuration files (deobfuscated at runtime) to manipulate web navigation and execute affiliate fraud without needing to push updates through official store review processes.

Mitigating these dynamic threats requires removing unneeded extensions with broad permissions (webNavigation, <all_urls>), monitoring for remote command and control (C2) infrastructure, and expanding browser store reviews to inspect external configuration sources.

Browser extensions have become one of the most effective ways for threat actors to gain persistent access to users’ browsing activity. Unlike traditional malware, malicious extensions inherit users’ trust, execute inside the browser, and often require only a single installation to remain active indefinitely.

During ongoing threat hunting across the Chrome Web Store and Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store, LayerX Research (now part of Akamai) identified a coordinated browser extension campaign consisting of 32 malicious extensions that collectively affected more than 6,150 users.

At first glance, the extensions appear unrelated. They present themselves as productivity tools including text utilities, YouTube enhancements, SEO helpers, note-taking applications, language assistants, markdown utilities, and other browser conveniences. Each uses different branding and advertises different functionality.

Beneath this superficial diversity, however, most of the extensions share nearly identical infrastructure, suggesting they originate from a common development framework. Additionally, all the extensions share Korean localization resources, Korean-language comments, and other development artifacts. 

These common characteristics strengthen our assessment that the extensions are part of the same campaign and were developed by the same threat actor, whether an organized group or an individual.

Remote control, shared code, and evolving threats

Our analysis shows that the majority of the extensions:

  • Continuously monitor users’ browsing activity

  • Retrieve attacker-controlled configuration files from the same remote infrastructure

  • Decode and cache remote instructions locally

  • Dynamically determine which websites should trigger additional actions

  • Share an almost identical background service worker implementation

  • Use the same telemetry events, storage structures, and navigation logic

Even more concerning, the campaign relies on remote configuration, allowing the operators to modify extension behavior after publication without updating the extension in the browser stores. While we primarily observed browsing telemetry collection and traffic manipulation, the same architecture could easily be repurposed for phishing, malware delivery, or credential theft.

In addition to this primary campaign, LayerX researchers identified another cluster of malicious extensions published under the same publisher account. At the time of analysis, these extensions were primarily engaged in affiliate fraud, automatically redirecting users through affiliate links to generate unauthorized commissions.

The campaign has been active since March 2025 and demonstrates how malicious browser extensions continue to evolve from isolated threats into remotely managed platforms capable of changing functionality long after passing browser store review.

Campaign structure and impact

Campaign timeline

The earliest extensions associated with this campaign appeared in March 2025, with additional extensions continuing to be published throughout the following months.

Rather than republishing the same extension, the operators continuously introduced new variants built on the same underlying framework.

Scale

LayerX researchers identified:

  • 32 malicious browser extensions

  • Distributed through:

    • Google Chrome Web Store

    • Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store

  • More than 6,150 affected users

Disguised as productivity software

The extensions masquerade as unrelated utilities, including:

  • Text counters

  • Markdown utilities

  • YouTube enhancements

  • Video speed controllers

  • SEO tools

  • Language assistants

  • Note-taking tools

  • Scroll utilities

  • AI-related helpers

Although the extensions appear unrelated, static analysis revealed that most of them reuse nearly identical background service workers, telemetry logic, storage structures, and navigation handling. Aside from branding assets and their advertised functionality, the underlying implementation remains largely unchanged, strongly suggesting the extensions were generated from a common development framework.

None of the individual extensions appears particularly remarkable when viewed in isolation. Each advertises a plausible productivity feature, uses its own branding, and has a relatively small user base. Only by correlating publisher information, code similarity, shared remote infrastructure, and runtime behavior does the broader campaign become apparent. 

Figure 1 illustrates how modern browser extension campaigns can remain hidden in plain sight by distributing malicious functionality across numerous seemingly unrelated extensions.

Attack flow
Fig. 1: Attack flow
Attack flow

Technical overview

Analysis of the shared codebase revealed four core capabilities that appear consistently across most variants:

  1. Active C2 — remote configuration retrieval

  2. Configuration deobfuscation

  3. Browsing activity monitoring

  4. Remote-controlled navigation manipulation

Active C2 — remote configuration retrieval

Rather than embedding operational logic inside the extension package, most of the extensions retrieve a remote configuration file from the same jsDelivr-hosted endpoint (Figure 2)

Remote configuration URL
Fig. 2: Remote configuration URL
Remote configuration URL

Once downloaded, the configuration is parsed and cached locally:

await chrome.storage.session.set({
    nav_cfg_cache: parsedConfig
});

Using a remote configuration significantly increases the flexibility of the campaign. Instead of publishing a new extension version through the Chrome Web Store or Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store, the operators can simply modify the configuration file to change the extension’s behavior. This allows them to immediately update targeted websites, redirect destinations, or campaign logic without triggering another browser store review.

During our investigation we observed the remote configuration change multiple times. At one point, the configuration was completely empty, suggesting the infrastructure was temporarily disabled or reset (Figure 3).

Empty configuration
Fig. 3: Empty configuration
Empty configuration

Several days later, it contained rules for affiliate traffic redirection. This demonstrates that the campaign’s behavior is actively managed through the remote configuration rather than being statically embedded inside the extensions (Figure 4).

New configuration
Fig. 4: New configuration
New configuration

Configuration deobfuscation

The downloaded configuration does not contain plaintext values. Instead, hostnames, redirect payloads, and internal identifiers are Base64 encoded and reconstructed at runtime (Figure 5).

Base64 decoding
Fig. 5: Base64 decoding
Base64 decoding

Base64 encoding provides no cryptographic protection and offers no functional benefit for the extension itself. Instead, it raises the effort required for manual inspection and automated static analysis by concealing targeted domains and redirecting payloads until runtime.

The decoded values are then used to reconstruct the navigation rules applied throughout the remainder of the extension’s execution.

Browsing activity monitoring

After initialization, the background service worker continuously monitors users’ browsing activity using the webNavigation API (Figure 6).

onCompleted setting
Fig. 6: onCompleted setting
onCompleted setting

Because every completed navigation is processed, the extension effectively observes a user’s browsing session regardless of whether the visited website is related to the extension’s advertised functionality (Figure 7).

Activity capturing
Fig. 7: Activity capturing
Activity capturing

Remote-controlled navigation manipulation

Once a hostname matches one of the remotely supplied rules, the extension invokes chrome.tabs.update() to silently replace the active tab.

Unlike hard-coded redirect campaigns, the destination URL is reconstructed dynamically from the downloaded configuration rather than being embedded inside the extension.

Because redirect destinations are supplied remotely rather than embedded in the extension, the operators can change campaign targets at any time without publishing a new browser store update.

Attribution

Attribution is inherently challenging; however, in this case, multiple pieces of evidence link this campaign to a Korean-speaking threat actor, whether an organized group or an individual.  Observed indicators include:

  • Korean-language identifiers within the codebase

  • Korean localization resources

  • Korean comments and development artifacts

  • Use of Korean shopping services in the affiliate cluster

The strongest technical linkage across the campaign is the shared remote configuration endpoint together with the nearly identical implementation of the background service worker.

The reuse of code, infrastructure, telemetry, and storage design strongly indicates centralized development by a single threat actor or closely coordinated group rather than unrelated extension publishers.

Conclusion

This campaign demonstrates how modern malicious browser extensions have evolved from isolated pieces of malware into remotely managed platforms. Despite presenting themselves as unrelated productivity tools, the extensions share the same infrastructure, codebase, and remote configuration framework. 

Rather than embedding malicious logic directly inside the extension, the operators externalized critical behavior into attacker-controlled configuration files, allowing the campaign to evolve long after passing browser store review. 

Combined with the discovery of an additional affiliate fraud cluster operated by the same publishers, these findings suggest an active ecosystem capable of supporting multiple monetization and attack strategies simultaneously.

Indicators of Compromise (IOCs)

Extensions

IDNameInstallsStore

ID

Name

Installs

Store

dblfldpldecohjpjgmhnigajjdjloega

Youtube Detox: Reclaim Your Time, Stay Focused!


56

Google Chrome

ofgiffiieajicdflklkoapgndinhfacm

Eye Rest Reminder

 

91

Google Chrome

nokclhllnnnahhfbpibpmnahpepahklo

Youtube Detox: Reclaim Your Time, Stay Focused!

 

25

Microsoft Edge

kdkfbahpggclmigankbnjgmhimfoijkk

Eye Rest Reminder

 

24

Microsoft Edge

hgcmokdfbgnakiifclhfifdphfofmngp

Quick Memo

 

89

Google Chrome

ffjagifkdpammmgijbglgkklomipinem

Quick Memo

 

127

Microsoft Edge

mfnlknmbkfnlgcjebdogolbakcekohfj

KoreaDropdown

 

825

Google Chrome

ddbhcdcfllihhljfboihdbpfddibkjjg

Language Learning

 

38

Microsoft Edge

ekoglbhkaeljnakpledcdpfojbjdllmb

YouTube Summary

 

51

Microsoft Edge

pllpmojagjlnbclefckhdebmlkjhhcfh

Air Quality Monitor


17

Google Chrome

cogfipmojjaephpnihpeemgdmofhnaaj

SnapShot


69

Google Chrome

pppcpccgdjdniohmegcejgamdnhilkml

SnapShot

18

Microsoft Edge

coohonllohmhpbklloifbjjibeggijol

Copy as Markdown

 

102

Microsoft Edge

bjdlhcllmhaiigiaibaoihlmheomjjgo

YouTube Enhancer

 

32

Microsoft Edge

bodnffdkjnpeholiplcncfegnliheamk

SEO Toolkit

 

35

Microsoft Edge

ahagmkpannaempjmlijhejhaajoiibel

Text Counter - Word & Character Count

8

Microsoft Edge

ahemlacbncnpikgfoegfjfendahcahdl

Web Highlighter - Highlight Text on Pages

 

10

Microsoft Edge

ieigeddfggngchfecpibaikoebaenpgm

Page Ruler - Measure Pixels on Screen

27

Microsoft Edge

bahnaggfidlcllmceahngpllpaahkbkd

Video Speed Controller - Playback Speed

 

13

Microsoft Edge

pncbphagfmgfopmhlbkifoonnbfdihbm

Tab Manager - Organize & Search Tabs

5

Microsoft Edge

hbjfkpmmomlaghbembkhhaaegbnlaicf

Scroll to Top - Back to Top Button

35

Microsoft Edge

nehmipanmmnkdpbjjfinnnlficndfhhd

Web Highlighter - Highlight Text on Pages

60

Google Chrome

eobmkhocignkllbfigodhemdefbjldcb

Video Speed Controller - Playback Speed

108

Google Chrome

gajghfhmgcemdgjkamllmoejhkklphnc

Holiday D-day

 

18

Google Chrome

pifjjafdfdkglnnkeahlcndkmknlgocm

Reaction Time Test - New Tab Game

60

Google Chrome

ndoihodpeipgbogeecdiphdkjpcjoofp

Page Ruler - Measure Pixels on Screen

38

Google Chrome

bjokekhmbkkgohiedecgkkfgppoghjji

Reading Time — Article Read Time Calculator

19

Google Chrome

efieelkohffbjnblcmomcejjbapaipnh

Scroll to Top - Back to Top Button

11

Google Chrome

gbgdekgkmaaamplkcdaanpdokmjjcdbm

Image Downloader - Save All Images

29

Google Chrome

fkddfdhkgfneiibakfdhgpbkkcnnlook

GitHub 한국어 (GitHub Korean)

4,000

Google Chrome

ebkkpkifaojdccgpaldnpclompdojmbh

SEO Toolkit

 

22

Google Chrome

iclkfegmbldfjjlgngidahinmhogbfna

Auto Scroll - Hands Free Page Scroller

78

Google Chrome

jocoenanieejnoookkphbljadiahaopd

YouTube Summary

 

27

Google Chrome

URLs

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/chosanghyeon-dev/chosanghyeon-dev@main/cf.json

https://link.coupang.com/a/dUnRI6

https://link.coupang.com/a/ej6z6U

api.pvmf.workers.dev

Emails

indie05hacker@gmail.com

Tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs)

TacticTechnique

Initial access

LX3.003 (T1199) — Trusted relationship

Defense evasion

LX7.003 (T1140) — Code obfuscation/deobfuscation

Defense evasion

LX7.021 — Deceptive traffic laundering

Credential access

LX8.008 — Network tampering

Collection

LX10.012 (T1114) — Web communication data

Recommendations

  • Users should carefully review the browser extensions installed in their environment and remove those that are no longer needed, particularly extensions that request broad permissions, such as <all_urls>, webNavigation, or tabs that are unrelated to their advertised functionality. 

  • Organizations should continuously monitor browser extensions for suspicious permission combinations, remote configuration retrieval, and navigation manipulation capabilities, while treating remotely controlled extensions as persistent attack platforms rather than static browser add-ons. 

  • Browser vendors can further reduce the risk by identifying extension families based on shared code and infrastructure, and by expanding review processes to inspect externally hosted configuration files that can alter extension behavior after publication.

Read more research

About the Author(s)

Natalie Zargarov

Natalie Zagarov

Natalie Zargarov is a Security Researcher with more than 10 years of experience in cybersecurity as a malware reverser and cyber intelligence researcher.

See Author bio

Tags

Malware Research
Research
Security
Security Research

Related Blogs

This campaign took a different approach. Instead of impersonating products, it impersonated credibility.
This campaign took a different approach. Instead of impersonating products, it impersonated credibility.
Security Research

Crypto Scam Extensions Masquerade as High-Profile Investors

September 29, 2026Natalie Zagarov

Learn how threat actors use crypto scam extensions that impersonate high-profile investors to steal wallets via evasive split-behavior phishing infrastructure.

Read more
Sharing vital threat intelligence allows the broader security community to stay one step ahead of emerging threats.
Sharing vital threat intelligence allows the broader security community to stay one step ahead of emerging threats.
Research

Akamai Joins Athena Coalition to Shield Users from New Vulnerabilities

September 28, 2026Akamai Security Intelligence Group

Akamai joins Chainguard’s Athena Coalition, verifying that Akamai App & API Protector customers are automatically shielded from newly disclosed vulnerabilities.

Read more
ASE CMD Injection protections already block the primary GraphQL header- and parameter-based exploitation vectors natively.
ASE CMD Injection protections already block the primary GraphQL header- and parameter-based exploitation vectors natively.
Security Research

CVE-2026-75650: StyleSmuggler — Critical RCE in Adobe Commerce and Magento

September 14, 2026Akamai Security Intelligence Group

Discover CVE-2026-75650 (StyleSmuggler), an RCE in Adobe Commerce and Magento. Akamai Adaptive Security Engine CMD Injection protections block key vectors.

Read more