Block Storage Pricing

Block Storage plans
Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes.
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB block volume and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide on how billing works.
Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your volume is detached. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
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