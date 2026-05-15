Jonathan F. Miller is currently the CEO of Integrated Media Co., an investment company backed by TPG, a leading private equity firm. He is also an advisor to Advancit Capital, focusing on early-stage companies at the intersection of media, entertainment, and technology.

Miller has served in positions of senior executive responsibility in both traditional and digital media for 25 years. At News Corporation, Miller drove the company’s overall digital strategy which included Fox Interactive Media and Hulu.

Prior to News Corp, he was the founding partner of Velocity Interactive Group, an investment firm focused on digital media and communications.

As Chairman and CEO of AOL, he led an industry-defining turnaround by restructuring the company’s core business lines, in addition to focusing the company on online advertising, which included the successful 2004 acquisition of Advertising.com.

Earlier in his career, Miller was CEO and President of USA Information and Services — now IACI and Expedia — and also served as Managing Director of Nickelodeon International, a unit of Viacom’s MTV Networks. He also served as Vice President, Programming and Co-General Manager of NBA Entertainment, where he was responsible for league-wide brand management and programming.