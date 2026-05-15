Anthony Williams is Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Akamai. Williams leads global HR strategy including workplace management and real estate, employee development, talent acquisition, inclusion and diversity and compensation and benefits across Akamai’s more than 45 offices around the world.

Williams assumed the role effective January 1, 2020, after five years with Akamai. He began his Akamai career with the task of developing a world-class global recruiting function and was the company’s first diversity and inclusion leader. He led the human resources function for Akamai’s growing populations outside of the U.S., reflecting the company’s expanded footprint.

He played an essential role in the Akamai Foundation’s transition from private funding to an official corporate philanthropic entity. He served as its president, hired its first executive director, and is currently on the Akamai Foundation Board of Directors. Further, Williams launched the company’s employee resource groups (ERGs), voluntary associations that represent the needs of Akamai’s global employee population. He also launched the Akamai Technical Academy, a training program designed for people who have an interest and aptitude for technology but may not come from a traditional technical background. The unique program empowers diverse talent with technical work-ready skills while offering opportunities for prepared graduates to become full-time employees of Akamai.

Prior to Akamai, Williams held a wide range of global human resources positions at First Data Corporation, Newell Rubbermaid, and Time Warner – Turner Broadcasting System. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Norfolk State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business.