SBI Holdings’ diverse operations span banking, securities, insurance, asset management, venture capital, crypto assets, and more. That scale raised the stakes for Terumasa Ura, IT General Manager, who oversaw the group’s cybersecurity strategy and directed its Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT). He also contributed to national cybersecurity policy efforts, analyzing trends that shaped Japan’s defensive posture.

​​At the same time, demands from regulatory authorities intensified the sense of urgency. In recent years, the Financial Services Agency pressed financial institutions to strengthen security across their supply chains and improve operational resilience, underscoring the need for a more robust and modernized approach.

The CSIRT felt a mounting sense of crisis: “Cybersecurity has always been a top priority for financial institutions. However, we reached a point where the traditional approach was no longer viable,” explained Ura. High-profile incidents in Japan, including long-undetected breaches and sophisticated living-off-the-land attacks, confirmed that older prevention-only models were insufficient.

In particular, the rise of AI-driven, blended attack methods made it essential to bolster both prevention and rapid detection. “Based on the premise of Zero Trust, we needed to visualize whole environments, control processes, and hunt for threats so we could prevent, detect, and contain them,” he continued.