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IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Edge Services 2026 Vendor Assessment

“The managed edge market has entered its AI-defined phase.”

AI is changing the role of the edge, and the next competitive frontier is distributed AI inference. In this vendor assessment of eight global managed edge service providers, you will:

  • Learn how AI is redefining the edge market as inference moves closer to users and data to improve performance and cost.

  • Understand how to evaluate providers based on inference cost, latency, GPU access, orchestration, open standards, and operational support.

  • Discover how Akamai is evolving from a CDN into an Edge Cloud model built for distributed AI inference and agentic workloads.

  • See how Akamai is bringing together cloud, NVIDIA-powered GPU infrastructure, security, and our global edge platform to support the next generation of AI applications.

 

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