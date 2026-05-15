The financial services industry’s digital transformation has created a dangerous visibility gap. With 73% of firms unable to see which APIs expose sensitive data, attackers are exploiting the connective tissue of modern banking. Download this exclusive report to see the latest threat intelligence for an industry under attack. Key findings include:

AI doesn't replace traditional security risks — it amplifies them

Banking absorbed 83% of API endpoint attacks in 2025

Accelerated development cycles have made Asia-Pacific the top Layer 7 DDoS target

Maximum Layers 3 and 4 DDoS attack events grew by 236% from 2024 to 2025

