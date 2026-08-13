Enterprise AI adoption has created a new internal perimeter of autonomous agents and shadow AI that bypasses traditional security controls. Meanwhile, frontier LLMs and AI-fueled malware have changed the math on breaches — attacks now happen with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision. This white paper outlines how to:

Shift Zero Trust toward continuous verification of not just the human but the autonomous shadow processes acting in their name.

Adopt AI-powered microsegmentation that automates threat containment into self-isolating cells — allowing your security team to cap the blast radius.

Create an AI-ready Zero Trust strategy designed to contain threats and build architectural resilience across your organization.