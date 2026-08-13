Akamai Guardicore Segmentation makes Anthropic’s guidance for securing AI agents enforceable.
Learn how our four-stage lifecycle turns visibility into enforced policy without business disruption.
- Stage 1: Discovery. AI maps application dependencies and auto-labels unknown assets for one real-time view of communications.
- Stage 2: Intelligence. Traffic patterns and exposure are analyzed to generate policy recommendations with confidence scoring, evidence, and a phased rollout plan.
- Stage 3: Action. Granular, process-level enforcement stops unauthorized communication in real time and contains threats with precision.
- Stage 4: Assurance. Continuous validation confirms only authenticated, verified traffic reaches applications and that controls still hold as the estate changes.