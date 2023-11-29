How Akamai Powers PrettyLittleThing Through Peak Events

As a brand supported by numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and the women of Little Mix, PrettyLittleThing has seen huge growth over the past few years. It was one of the first retail brands to embrace TikTok and the company now has more than 2 million followers. Harnessing the power of influencers has definitely helped the brand to expand. Another factor behind their success is the favorable impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on online shopping.

But exceptional growth like this comes with creative challenges. It is essential for the technical team at PrettyLittleThing to prepare effectively for the huge surge in demand on their online infrastructure during peak shopping events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is where Akamai comes to the rescue with CloudTest. We help the company stress-proof their website and apps with robust, real-time load testing. The test volumes truly reflect the PrettyLittleThing customer base and can help their developers see how the infrastructure will respond during sudden spikes of traffic.

At Akamai, we pride ourselves on the speed, scale, and control that we can provide with CloudTest, and we have helped the tech team at PrettyLittleThing ensure that their customers have first-class shopping experiences during even the busiest times