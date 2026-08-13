The City of Los Angeles is the second-largest city in the U.S., serving 3.9 million residents through more than 40 departments — from the Department of Aging to the Los Angeles Zoo. “Public websites are the face of the City of Los Angeles,” says Timothy Lee, the City’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). “They’re our brand. Residents and employees expect 100% availability and count on us to protect their personal information.”

In the past, most departments ran their own security operations center. But not having a centralized view of cyber incidents delayed awareness of new kinds of attacks. In 2014, the mayor formed a centralized group to coordinate cyber activities, appointing Lee, then CISO for the Port of Los Angeles, as the City’s first CISO. “I was hired to design and implement a single, coordinated cyber strategy,” Lee says. “An important part of that strategy is a unified view of cyber incidents across all departments and shared platforms as much as possible.”