Connected TV Advertising Leader

A global leader in connected TV advertising helps brands maximize ad spend by better reaching fragmented streaming audiences. When the company wanted to qualify for cyber insurance coverage, it deployed Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to shore up its security measures.
Connecting brands with TV viewers
Qualifying for cyber insurance
As an innovator, the company is understandably protective of its intellectual property (IP). Like many modern companies, its IP was vulnerable to exposure should a bot or hacker infiltrate internal servers or apps.
To mitigate the financial impact of a potential breach, the parent company urged it to secure cyber insurance. With the rise in cyberattacks, insurers are scrutinizing companies’ security preparedness before assigning them a policy. With that in mind, the company decided to implement internal segmentation.
Deploying internal segmentation controls
The company found its solution in Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, which offers a software-based approach to microsegmentation. Designed to stop threat actors from achieving lateral movement throughout the digital environment, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a key component of the company’s IP protection. With microsegmentation, the company can ensure that the servers and applications — and their workloads — that contain its IP are completely separated from the rest of its infrastructure.
By using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to ringfence critical assets and limit lateral movement, the company can ensure attackers cannot easily move throughout its IT environment. Granular visibility into movement within both its physical and virtual environment helps stop attackers in their tracks.
Detecting and preventing ransomware attacks
To confirm that Akamai Guardicore Segmentation was its best option, the company conducted a proof of concept (PoC). During the PoC, the Akamai solution detected many attackers and even a ransomware incident.
After seeing the power of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to protect its environment, the company knew it had found the right solution. It plans to segment more than 3,000 servers — a mix of Linux, bare metal, and cloud — and approximately 1,500 containers (Docker and Kubernetes).
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.