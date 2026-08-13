Connected TV Advertising Leader

As an innovator, the company is understandably protective of its intellectual property (IP). Like many modern companies, its IP was vulnerable to exposure should a bot or hacker infiltrate internal servers or apps.

To mitigate the financial impact of a potential breach, the parent company urged it to secure cyber insurance. With the rise in cyberattacks, insurers are scrutinizing companies’ security preparedness before assigning them a policy. With that in mind, the company decided to implement internal segmentation.