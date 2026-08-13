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Background

Eurail.com

International railway company Eurail trusts Akamai to provide exceptional mobile & desktop online experience

Eurail.com logo

Location

Utrecht, Netherlands
https://www.eurail.com/

Industry

Commerce

Products

Ion

About Eurail.Com B.V.

Eurail.com is the official online sales channel for Eurail Passes, based in the Netherlands. Our fulfilment centers are operating from the U.S.A., Ireland and Singapore. Since the company started in 2006, we have helped customers from all over the world to have an unforgettable Eurail train trip.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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