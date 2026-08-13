The Recording Academy is a 57 year old not for profit trade organization known for producing the GRAMMYs, a television program that became one of the biggest brands in the history of music.

GRAMMY Live was created a few years ago with the goal of creating a more immersive, interactive online experience to engage music fans in a way that brought them closer to the GRAMMYs. Essentially, The Recording Academy wanted to take people behind the velvet rope during GRAMMY Week and provide the ultimate music experience to fans around the globe.

When concepting the idea for GRAMMY Live there was a clear choice for whom they wanted to partner with. They leveraged Akamai as well as an existing partnership with AMV Digital Media to deliver flawless live and on-demand GRAMMY content to viewers around the world.

Through their integrated relationship with Akamai, The Recording Academy is able to deliver a seamless globalized online experience to music fans, providing the ultimate backstage pass to the GRAMMYs regardless of where viewers are located or what device they’re using.