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The Recording Academy

Akamai helps enable The Recording Academy to deliver a seamless, globalized GRAMMYs experience online to music fans everywhere

The Recording Academy logo

Location

Santa Monica, California, www.recordingacademy.com

Industry

Media

The Recording Academy is a 57 year old not for profit trade organization known for producing the GRAMMYs, a television program that became one of the biggest brands in the history of music.

GRAMMY Live was created a few years ago with the goal of creating a more immersive, interactive online experience to engage music fans in a way that brought them closer to the GRAMMYs. Essentially, The Recording Academy wanted to take people behind the velvet rope during GRAMMY Week and provide the ultimate music experience to fans around the globe.

When concepting the idea for GRAMMY Live there was a clear choice for whom they wanted to partner with. They leveraged Akamai as well as an existing partnership with AMV Digital Media to deliver flawless live and on-demand GRAMMY content to viewers around the world.

Through their integrated relationship with Akamai, The Recording Academy is able to deliver a seamless globalized online experience to music fans, providing the ultimate backstage pass to the GRAMMYs regardless of where viewers are located or what device they’re using.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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