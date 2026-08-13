For years, the organization’s Network Services team relied on classic macro segmentation anchored by firewalls, DMZs, and separated zones to satisfy audit requirements. But industry controls shifted, and auditors began asking about microsegmentation.

Attempts to extend microsegmentation through firewalls proved frustrating and slow. Trying to get visibility into east-west and north-south traffic required labor-intensive manual work. “I would visualize the network traffic, identify the servers talking to our segmented networks, group them by application type, then manually build rules,” explained the Sr. IS Communications Engineer. The process was both time-consuming and brittle.

Seeing the time it took to segment an application using this method, the team realized it needed a scalable solution. “I thought, ‘What happens if we need to segment 30 applications in a short period of time?’” recalled the Manager of Network Services.