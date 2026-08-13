One branch of a national network needed a faster, more flexible, and less disruptive way than traditional firewalls to protect highly sensitive systems across a complex environment. As audit requirements tightened and threat actors evolved, it sought a better approach to microsegmentation. By adopting Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, it rapidly improved visibility, ringfenced its most critical applications, and delivered a smooth deployment that impressed users across the business.
“Akamai gave us the visibility we’d been missing for years. For the first time, we could see how our critical workloads truly interacted, and act on that insight immediately.”— Sr. IS Communications Engineer
Evolving audit demands prompt a new approach to segmentation
From broad segmentation to a new era of precision
For years, the organization’s Network Services team relied on classic macro segmentation anchored by firewalls, DMZs, and separated zones to satisfy audit requirements. But industry controls shifted, and auditors began asking about microsegmentation.
Attempts to extend microsegmentation through firewalls proved frustrating and slow. Trying to get visibility into east-west and north-south traffic required labor-intensive manual work. “I would visualize the network traffic, identify the servers talking to our segmented networks, group them by application type, then manually build rules,” explained the Sr. IS Communications Engineer. The process was both time-consuming and brittle.
Seeing the time it took to segment an application using this method, the team realized it needed a scalable solution. “I thought, ‘What happens if we need to segment 30 applications in a short period of time?’” recalled the Manager of Network Services.
Akamai outperformed Illumio in real-world testing
As the search began, both the Network Services and Security teams jointly evaluated options, ultimately comparing Illumio and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in depth.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a lightweight, agent-based microsegmentation solution that provides intuitive labeling, dynamic policy enforcement, and real-time visibility into application flows. Its network map includes detailed insights combined with AI-powered policy workflows that make creating segmentation policies fast, intuitive, and rooted in real workload context.
During the proof of concept, visibility stood out. “Guardicore visualized the details better than Illumio,” said the Sr. IS Communications Engineer.
The team also compared ringfencing workflows: Illumio offered a wizard that was more akin to a network logging view, according to the engineer. In contrast, “With Akamai’s wizard, you select parameters and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation kicks in,” he said.
After applying a weighted scorecard to both solutions, the teams chose Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.
Deployment accelerated beyond expectations
With guidance from Akamai and a clear deployment strategy, the Network Service team moved quickly. What it assumed would take a year advanced at an unexpectedly rapid pace. The team completed its first major milestone — securing 800+ servers — six weeks early.
The lightweight agent was a major contributor. “It’s a simple script,” said the Sr. IS Communications Engineer. Because the agent enters monitoring mode by default, deployment was risk-free and could occur any time of day.
The organization integrated Akamai Guardicore Segmentation with Nutanix, NetScaler, Active Directory, Splunk, and ServiceNow. The Akamai solution uses information from these integrations to automatically suggest labels. “It saved me from hunting down that information,” explained the Sr. IS Communications Engineer.
Once the team had deployed Essential Policies, it quickly advanced to ringfencing the “crown jewels”: production database servers for critical applications. “We successfully ringfenced the most important data in our environment with zero issues,” he continued. “Our SQL admins were shocked. It’s unusual for a critical project to go this smoothly.”
“Akamai Guardicore Segmentation unified our teams around a single source of truth, accelerating decision-making and strengthening our security posture overnight.”— Manager of Network Services
Visibility changed the culture around segmentation
To counter the long-standing perception that segmentation was disruptive, the Network Services team launched an internal education and awareness campaign featuring lunch-and-learns, demos, and clear communications. Once app owners saw the level of visibility that Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provided into their applications’ behavior, interest surged.
“App owners don’t always know what happens after their code calls a DNS name,” said the Manager of Network Services. “This tool gives them that visibility.”
Demand inspired a new Segmentation Service
Soon, teams across the organization began requesting Akamai Guardicore Segmentation for their environments, including to secure cloud workloads in Azure and GCP.
As requests increased, the organization formalized the process by creating a Segmentation Service. Employees across the organization can submit Akamai Guardicore Segmentation–related requests for everything from visibility access and policy changes to onboarding new servers.
Moving forward confidently on a flexible, future-ready foundation
With policy enforcement in Akamai Guardicore Segmentation completely decoupled from the underlying infrastructure, the Network Services team can create or modify policies without complex network changes or downtime. Policies follow the workload wherever it resides, on-premises or in public clouds, giving the organization flexibility to expand into GCP, Azure, and beyond.
The Network Services team expects Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to accelerate vulnerability mitigation, streamline approvals, and strengthen collaboration across security, networking, and application teams.
“Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gives us an option for short-term mitigations to complement its continuous protection of our network environment. With it, we’ve transformed our security posture and operational agility,” the Manager of Network Services concluded.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.